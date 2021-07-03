Public Health 'Experts' Are Responsible for Untold Damage

The ‘experts’ that constitute the Panjandrums of Pandemic have arguably been wrong about both Covid and how to respond to it from the very beginning. They discarded decades of experience in favor of a panicked, authoritarian control scheme copied from the Chinese who sent us the disease in the first place.

Their justification for suspending the Constitution and common sense was computer projections with one element in common: The projections were all catastrophically wrong.

As Alex Gutentag points out in Tablet magazine, “…the media compared COVID-19 to the 1918 influenza pandemic, for which the average age of death was 28. For COVID-19 the average age of death is 73, and about half of all deaths are in people 80 or older.”

“While the CDC projected a one-year decrease in life expectancy for the U.S. population, the overall decrease in life expectancy was only five days, and the U.S.’s excess mortality in 2017 was greater than its excess mortality in 2020,” Gutentag continued.

“Basic civil, human, and economic rights were violated under demonstrably fraudulent pretenses. The sacrifices we thought we were making for the common good were sacrifices made in vain. Unlawful lockdowns demoralized the population and ruined lives. The tragic reality is that this was all for nothing,” he added.

These arrogant, elitist ‘experts’ casually swept away the foundations of people’s lives.

‘Experts’ may handle their addictions at the Betty Ford Clinic — raking leaves with Liz, as Warren Zevon sang — but millions of others depend on Alcoholic Anonymous meetings that take place daily. Or did take place until the ‘experts’ closed the churches that sponsored the meetings with a callous indifference to both suffering and the Constitution.

The closed churches also eliminated food banks, homeless outreach, youth organizations and Christianity. Naturally, the impact was greatest on those will the least resiliency.

Carolyn Barber, writing in Scientific American, explores the toll these criminally negligent diktats had on foster children. Foster children were denied contact with mental health professionals, case workers, teachers, coaches and therapists who are required to report evidence of child abuse.

The result? “An Associated Press data analysis found that 200,000 fewer child abuse and neglect investigations were reported during the pandemic—an 18 percent decrease from the year before.”

Is the same Pandemic allegedly responsible for an increase in crime, also responsible for a decrease in child abuse? Judge for yourself.

These unfortunate children, already deprived of their biological family, were now deprived of essential support systems.

“Among the unseen victims of COVID-19’s ravages are the legions of foster children for whom basic services and support were for months suspended. Financial, emotional, educational, social and even some basic housing issues were pushed aside; the foster care system itself was overwhelmed by virus-related court closures and delays.

Mental health care, so critical for young foster children, was confined often to calls or Zoom meetings. Uncertainty about the future, always a reality in the system, became the coin of the realm,” according to Barber.

Their uncertainly isn’t over. In states run by common sense governors, life is returning to normal for foster children.

Not that ‘normal’ for a foster child is anything to write home about. But in states run by practitioners of Pandemic Porn the tentative return to ‘normal’ there can be snatched away at any time, based on what the ‘experts’ say.

The situation is an outrage and the chance the ‘experts’ will be held accountable for their errors, arrogance and devastation is nonexistent. We are left with this tooth–grinding reality.

An age group that essentially had nothing to fear from Covid, had everything to fear from ‘experts’ who were indifferent to both suffering and SCIENCE.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)"