Trump Should Stay Course on Deportations, Leave Options Open

Can There Be a Workaround for Illegal Immigrant Deportations?

The silent Senate filibuster is not the only obstacle blocking U.S. President Donald J. Trump from carrying out the policies he was elected to implement.

There's the judicial veto, which is just as effective and the potential for a new one occurs each time one of the 670 federal district judges presides over an anti-Trump lawsuit.

These lawsuits are designed to delay implementation of policies supported by 77 million voters, until the 2026 midterm elections when left-wingers hope the Democratic party will recapture the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, thus finally ending all hope of our nation's 47th commander in chief's policies being successful.

Your columnists would like to think of it as election interference without the messy plumbing failures and paper cuts from mail-in ballots.

Just this week judges blocked President Trump from withholding federal tax dollars from school that refuse to abandon racist DEI policies, blocked Trump from withholding funds from illegal alien sanctuary cities, demanded Trump re-import an illegal immigrant from El Salvador and ordered Trump to re-hire executive branch employees he fired as head of the executive branch.

The suggested Trump responses to this judicial coup range from Quisling conservatives urging Trump to surrender to black-robed political kommissars and watch his administration become as hog tied as his first administration — all in service to the "rule of law," which strangely enough, only appears to apply to Republicans, to feisty Jacksonian conservatives demanding Trump declare these rulings an unconstitutional usurpation of executive branch prerogatives by the judicial branch and announce he intends to ignore the courts in these cases.

Our solution to judicial tyranny is the middle ground.

Don’t allow these rulings to stop Trump from doing what he was elected to do.

Keep deporting.

Keep firing.

Keep withholding funds. And . . .

Keep cutting wasteful spending.

But do so quietly, without fanfare, while Trump publicly announces he intends to energetically pursue a court verdict in his favor while the appeals process works its way through the system.

If he should eventually lose a few years down the line, then Trump will look at complying on a case-by-case basis. This way lengthy, lawyerly years-long delays work in our favor.

Illegal immigrants will be gone. Federal employees will have found other jobs.

Budgets will be cut. And wasteful, fraudulent patronage spending by left-adherents will be abolished. All without creating a final breach with the courts.

We favor our solution, but David Marcus has another suggestion, "If we can’t deport illegals, here's how we can make it impossible to stay.

Marcus points out, "President Biden allowed millions of illegals to pour across the southern border en masse and the courts did nothing.

"Now, in order to kick them out, the same judicial system wants each and every one to get a hearing, a process that would likely require not decades, but centuries."

During that time the illegal immigrants' babies are anchored, they worm their way into our cities and if Democrats take power again, the illegal immigrants are legalized, and the Democrats never lose another election.

His suggestions, "Any person or company who hires an illegal, knowingly or unknowingly, pays a $25,000 fine, per person.

"This would apply not only to faceless corporations, but to any rich couple from the Hamptons to Beverly Hills who hires an illegal immigrant nanny or landscaper."

Marcus also wants "a complete and total shutdown of any and all federal benefits going to those in the country illegally.

"The judiciary may be able to stop us from kicking illegals out of the country, but they can’t force us to buy their food and pay their rent."

Those suggestions are fine, as far as they go, but he leaves one facet of the illegal immigrant lifestyle completely untouched.

We also need a tax on remittances, the money the illegal immigrants send back home.

A 15% tax would offset some of the expense the illegal immigrants bring us.

He also overlooks mobility.

A law that required everyone buying a car to have proof of insurance before taking possession of the car, combined with a law that banned insurance companies from selling to illegal immigrants would also make staying here a problem.

And if someone loans the illegal immigrant a car or acts as a straw buyer?

Impound the car if the illegal immigrant is caught driving and auction it off.

Trump must work to change the mentality of illegal immigrants from one of soaking as much as he can get from Uncle Sam, to one of fear of Uncle Sam.

Here’s an example:

This week there was an ICE raid at a Home Depot store in Pomona, California.

KTLA reports, "Today Border Patrol agents, both with marked and unmarked vehicles, showed up to Home Depot from two entrances," said Alexis Teodoro, a Worker Rights Director with the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center.

"They took approximately 15-20 day laborers."

That’s an excellent start, but these raids must comprise a two-step process to be effective in changing the illegal immigrants' mental climate.

The second step is ICE raids the protest of the first raid and nabs even more illegals.

Particularly the "activists" who think they're immune.

That will be a real reality check under the new Trump administration.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.