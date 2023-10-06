Like Trump, You Too Can Be Presumed Guilty

In a judicial ruling that sent a shockwave through the used car dealer industry, a local New York City judge has just ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud in valuing his real estate holdings.

The judge ruled the properties aren’t worth what Trump says the properties are worth.

Then Judge Arthur Engoron escalated the estimation battle by "[revoking] the New York 'business certificates' held by the Trump Organization and any other New York-based business associated with the former commander-in-chief or his family," reports the New York Post.

Trump has just 10 days in which to do this.

This, strangely enough, is the same amount of time Japanese internees were given to sell their businesses before Democrats put them in internment camps during World War II.

For those of you who aren’t legal experts, think "Going Out of Business" when you read "dissolved." Judge Engoron — who, based on his photos, we wouldn’t trust to estimate the value of a ham sandwich — "dissolved Trump’s New York businesses and LLCs before any trial has been held .

Engoron "further mandated an independent third party to oversee the 'dissolution of the cancelled LLCs.'"

We can only wonder if the good justice has some buyers in mind for the Trump properties with the new drastically reduced prices and a campaign contributor to oversee the "dissolution" of a lifetime’s work.

Even more remarkable, the judge claims Trump committed fraud!

Yet, there are no plaintiffs in the case claiming they were defrauded.

No banks want their loan money back. No insurance companies want payment for the worries suffered wondering if Trump would file a claim.

The only angry people are New York left -adherents.

As a matter of fact, the banks that made the loans and the insurance companies that collected premiums on the Trump properties all made money from Donald Trump, which puts those organizations in rare company indeed.

Men who made the mistake of purchasing a Chinese shirt on Facebook have suffered more damage than the anonymous banks and insurance companies in New York.

Talk about your "victimless crime."

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution clearly says, "No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law."

And we don’t think there is an exception to this for one disheveled New York judge with a personal animus toward Donald Trump.

Engoron’s ruling is the definition of arbitrary and capricious.

It’s an insult to kangaroos and their judicial system.

When this show trial finally gets underway the goal will be to fine Trump $250 million for his "fraud" in addition to losing his real estate empire.

Since there are no plaintiffs in the courtroom, we will guess the money is intended to disappear into the state or city’s general fund.

We’ve used the word "trial" and "courtroom" but make no mistake.

This isn’t a judicial proceeding. In blue states Trump is presumed guilty until proven innocent. This exercise in arbitrary power is simply punishment for being Donald Trump.

Trump’s biggest mistake as president was huffing and puffing and threatening to the blow the left’s house down. And then doing nothing. Now that the left knows Trump is a paper tiger, the left is taking its comprehensive, all-inclusive revenge.

There is also another important message in this travesty for the rest of us. If the left can do this to a billionaire ex-president, make no mistake, they can do it to you.

