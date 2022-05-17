Biden Rapidly Canceling Our Energy Independence

For a long time we thought Joe Biden’s declining faculties simply couldn’t grasp the concept of supply and demand. Biden (or "Brandon," if you prefer) didn’t understand that curtailing the supply of gasoline meant the price of gas would go up as the demand from driver’s stayed the same.

But maybe some of the green fanatics in the administration understand the concept all too well and are using supply and demand to pursue another agenda entirely.

Here’s what we mean"

According to a report, "The Biden administration canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease sales pending before the Department of the Interior Wednesday, as Americans face record-high prices at the pump, according to AAA."

The Washington Times said much the same thing, while highlighting "hypocrisy," "The Department of Interior has nixed three high-profile oil and natural gas lease sales in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico, infuriating the energy sector and lawmakers who accuse President Biden of paying lip service to Americans upset about sky-high prices at the pump."

And those prices are high indeed.

Last Thursday the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was an eye-watering $4.42 per gallon. These prices are forcing Americans, who have the option, to drive less and save on fuel costs.

But what if that’s part of the plan? And the long-term goal of the plan is to force Americans to drive different?

When Trump was in office gas prices were so low that driving cars that required premium fuel wasn’t that much of a burden on the budget.

Consequently, demand for those cars was not affected at all by gas prices.

Today the price for regular under Joe exceeds the price of premium under Trump.

Might that not have been the goal all along?

To force gas prices up so high that demand for electric cars, which don’t use gas, begins to grow? The MIA secretary of transportation (Pete Buttigieg) said as much only a few weeks ago.

He told MSLSD (aka MSNBC), "families who own [electric cars] will never have to worry about gas prices again."

And the federal government already gives the buyers of electric cars up to a $12,000 credit toward the purchase of the car.

You don’t get that windfall when you buy a Ford Focus.

This "buy electric or else" does not appear to be a short-term strategy either.

After the oil and gas lease sale was canceled, greenie propagandists for the administration defended the action.

Anne Hawke, of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), explained, "Industry wants the public to think that more offshore leasing is essential right now. That’s bonkers. New leases would not yield more supply for at least a decade, which won’t help consumers at the pump this year."

And the absence of this oil and gas 10 years from now won’t help consumers then either and indicates a well-planned strategy of energy starvation far into the future.

You may scoff and think that no administration in its right mind would encourage gasoline scarcity, with its devastating effect on inflation, in an election year.

But you underestimate the intensity of the fanatical mind and its ability to look to the future.

The passage of Obamacare in 2010 destroyed Democratic majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, but the passage of the law accomplished a goal Democratic politicians had been working toward for decades.

Permanent shortages of oil and gas are designed to push Americans toward a carbon-free utopia. Like it or not.

Besides, where is the downside for Brandon?

Only 11 years after the midterm defeat Obamacare still remains the law of the land and the Democratic party controls both houses.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.