Solving Homeless Problem Would Render 'Compassionate' Jobless

The opportunists making money off the so-called "homeless crisis" would have you believe the homeless population is almost entirely composed of school teachers who couldn’t make last month’s rent and were forced out of their home by a measly five-dollar shortfall.

That’s why "Our Miss Brooks" is camping on the sidewalk under a FEMA blue tarp.

Only that’s another lie the compassion industrial complex tells soft-hearted, gullible taxpayers to keep the millions of dollars flowing into the complex’ bank account.

You could fire a mortar (if you were so inclined) into the nearest homeless tarp city and not hit anyone who doesn’t have a current warrant for their arrest, or a long criminal record, or an out-of-control drug habit.

It would be easier to find a satisfied Hunter Biden client than it would be to find a homeless person who had a job within the last six months.

Those people are living on the street because they have made themselves outcasts.

Their degraded circumstances are not your fault.

Nor is it a crisis for law-abiding, hard-working taxpayers.

The crisis is the large amount of public property that has been seized by these panhandlers and turned into crime factories at the expense of normal people.

As we have written before, here, here and here, the latest "solution" to the homeless problem is not mandatory drug treatment:

Or mandatory mental health treatment.

Or public service jobs.

No, the current bright idea is forcing taxpayers to rent hotel rooms for the derelicts.

Mixing people incapable of functioning in polite society in close proximity to non-criminal hotel guests is simply a reckless and callous government policy that abandons common sense in favor of applause from leftist politicians and their donors.

And even worse, they know fully well that the policy is dangerous and unworkable.

California tried it in 2020 under the failed "Project Roomkey."

Housekeeping staff had to deal with the bodies of dead homeless that had been ripening in the rooms. And there was no reduction in the number of bums.

In New York State a CPA staying at a Marriot and visiting his college-age son was killed when two homeless taxpayer tenants started a gunfight.

Now in El Cajon, California Fox News tells us a pair of homeless sex offenders have struck again in the hotel rooms provided for them by San Diego county.

"Police arrested a pair of California sex offenders over the weekend after they allegedly admitted to raping an underage girl, recording part of the encounter on video and claimed to have attacked other girls in recent days, according to police in El Cajon.

"Both men were placed into housing by People Assisting The Homeless, or PATH, a homeless services provider in San Diego, according to authorities."

That poor, unfortunate girl was one of three molested by the two perverts who had been thrown out of another hotel previously.

The "compassionate" non-profits have no interest in solving the homeless problem, because that would put them out of a job.

Rather, they actively recruit participants for the program, even those who aren’t homeless in the first place.

Keeping the numbers up means keeping the money coming.

And keeping the numbers up also means almost no one is thrown out of the program, regardless of their behavior.

Instead they are given the opportunity to attack or disgust new hotel residents and staff.

The compassionate crowd will make all the right noises when confronted by the damage they’ve done to these young girls.

But we guarantee nothing will change in California because there is no crossover between the people harmed and the people making the decisions.

Those young girls (and rape victims) will just join the ranks of the thousands who are collateral damage from the left’s so-called good intentons.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.