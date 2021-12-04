Gender–bending, Science-denying Penn Swim Champ All Wet

The intercollegiate swim career of Will Thomas at the University of Pennsylvania has undergone a startling transition in more ways than one.

According to a story in the New York Post, "At a meet including Princeton and Cornell on Nov. 20, Thomas had a 1:43:47 time in the 200-meter freestyle and 4:35:06 in the 500-meter freestyle.

"These times were records for Penn and would have placed Thomas second and third, respectively, in the NCAA Women’s Championships, according to the website OutKick."

That’s quite a difference when compared to the first three years Thomas swam for Penn. At that time (his last competition was in November of 2019) Thomas competed in relative anonymity.

He also competed as a man.

Now the swimmer informs us he’s really a woman.

He's also incurring a significant wardrobe expense while at the same time starting to make important additions to his trophy case.

This was all made possible by a bunch of fanatic-reality-deniers and deviancy-promoters in the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). They demanded the transgender tail wag the traditional dog. (Complete details in an earlier column here.)

This is grossly unfair to real female competitors.

The science says there are two sexes.

Period.

Male and female.

What an individual decides to call himself or herself doesn’t change genetic coding or DNA. It's impossible to "transition" between one sex to another any more than dogs can transition into being cats, or vice versa.

Males competing in athletic events against females enjoy biological advantages that can't be erased by the application of lipstick.

It’s unfair to female competitors, their families, and their supporters.

JustTheNews.com looked into the research on men competing in women’s sports and found, "current evidence shows the biological advantage, most notably in terms of muscle mass and strength, conferred by male puberty and thus enjoyed by most transgender women is only minimally reduced when testosterone is suppressed as per current sporting guidelines for transgender athletes.

"Noting that estrogen supplements appear to have no effect on 'skeletal size and bone density,' the writers point out that any advantages conferred by those attributes are unlikely to be affected by hormone treatment.

"Citing research into muscle size and body mass retention during testosterone suppression, the writers also argue that 'the muscle mass advantage males possess over females, and the performance implications thereof,' appear to remain unaffected over the course of at least several years."

The DNA advantages of having been born a man are why Thomas’ swim career has taken off. The vast majority of men who suddenly discover their inner woman fighting to breathe free were mediocre competitors as men, who suddenly became champions as a "woman."

This is grossly unfair to real women.

As Chicago sports performance coach Linda Blade observed, "Lia competed as male for first three years in the NCAA. This is not right! We need to return to #SexBasedSports #SexNotGender to preserve fairness for female athletes."

This is not a fringe viewpoint.

A Gallup Poll discovered 62% of Americans believed that transgender athletes should only be permitted to compete in sports that correspond with their gender at birth.

In 20 U.S. states, attorney generals are currently suing the federal government to force it to recognize reality and keep men out of women’s sports.

But our question is: where are the parents of these women?

The fathers and mothers of female athletes need to speak out loudly.

They should demand schools stop the madness.

If gender-benders want to compete they can either compete in a special bent gender competition or they can compete with other members of their biological sex.

This has gone on long enough. A noisy, deluded minority shouldn't be allowed to ruin the dreams and the competition for the normal majority.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.