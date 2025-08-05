D.C. Proof Raising Minimum Wage Won't Save Workers, Eateries

Is It Living on the Coast? D.C. Voters Prove They're as Nutty as Their Golden State Counterparts

The late humorist and all-around cynic H. L. Mencken had a pithy description of democracy. He wrote, "Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard."

And Washington, D.C. voters who also frequent local restaurants are getting it every time they sit down for a meal outside their homes.

In 2022 low information and economically illiterate D.C. voters passed Initiative 82.

It was one of those feel-good initiatives that let voters bask in the glow of benevolence while giving away money, assuming that others will foot the bill for their generosity.

Initiative 82 almost doubled the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 per hour, to $10 per hr.

The voters weren’t content with the initial damage either.

The law included periodic increases designed to bring tipped wages to the same level as non-tipped wages.

That would be $17.95 per hour by 2027.

It never occurred to these wizards that the bill would come due when they sat down for a meal.

The Washington Times reports, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington "released a survey this week that found 33.4% of likely D.C. voters reported dining out less often since the tipped minimum wage hike took effect.

Polling firm Cygnal surveyed 400 voters by phone and text message May 7-9 and reported that more than half cited higher menu prices and service fees at restaurants."

Would you care for a side of regret with your entrée, D.C. voter?

Diane Gross, co-owner of Cork Wine Bar, has seen "fewer big spenders dining out in Logan Circle since a D.C. law forced her to pay waiters and waitresses almost double their hourly wage before tips.

That’s no coincidence.

"Many similar restaurants have raised prices, reduced hours, simplified menus, trimmed staff and added service fees to offset a 45% increase in payroll expenses over the past two years."

The workers who were supposed to benefit from the voter's generosity are also taking it on the chin. "An analysis an analysis from the National Restaurant Association shows D.C. full-service eateries have cut more than 900 jobs since March, a 2.8% staffing decline. Restaurants in the city now have 300 fewer jobs than in May 2023, when the law took effect."

The workers who survived now find themselves making less money than they did before the law was passed. "It’s been a disaster, and it’s scaring customers off," said Steve Salis, founder and CEO of Catalogue, a restaurant group that owns the Honeymoon, Kramers, Ted’s Bulletin and Federalist Pig chains.

"The wait staff is making less money in tips because people are paying service charges that they think are part of the tip."

And now that voters are presented with the results of their generosity "good and hard" so to speak, they find themselves not quite so generous when it’s their money. "Toast, a restaurant technology platform, recently ranked the District as the second least generous place in the nation. Its average tip of 17.5% edges out only California's 17.3%."

This is particularly rich since California has also passed laws that increase wages for tipped workers.

The tipping is different in neighboring Maryland and Virginia, which haven't passed wage laws for tipped workers. "While D.C. tipping has declined under Initiative 82, Toast found neighboring Maryland clocked in at 19.4% and Virginia at 19.3%."

It’s not surprising that restaurants are closing in D.C.

"Restaurants are closing at a record pace of two per week this year, according to midyear estimates from the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

"According to the report, 53 restaurants have closed this year, nearly double the 28 that folded during the same period in 2024.

"That puts the nation’s capital on pace to surpass 100 closures by the end of 2025, breaking last year’s record of 73."

Obviously, something has to give.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has urged the D.C. Council to repeal Initiative 82. Naturally, the council — made up of the same type of people who approved Initiative 82 in the first place — declined to do so.

Probably because any meal council members have that can be construed at "city business" is paid for by the taxpayer.

The council instead kept the wage rate at the currently ruinous $10 per hour but decided to reduce future wage increases.

In other words, the council knows you're drowning, but it pledges to pour less water on your head in the future.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.