Arrogant, Out of Control DOJ Beyond Repair or Reform

The Durham report has proven to be a criminal waste of paper that landed with a muffled thud. All that time and labor and Durham — appointed by then (Trump) U.S. Atty Gen. William "Bill" Barr — didn’t produce one indictment or criminal referral.

He documented election interference by the Department of Justice (DOJ), illegal electronic snooping, conspiracies within the DOJ, perjury and lying on government documents.

This brief list of crimes far exceeds the criminality of the Watergate Scandal of the 1970s.

The Deep State was essentially attempting a slow-motion coup of an elected president.

The investigation should have resulted in firings, indictments, trials and jail sentences.

All low-energy John Durham could motivate himself to do was criticize a STASI-like FBI and call for reform and changes in DOJ procedures.

In return the FBI essentially told Durham to want in one hand and blow his nose in the other and see which one fills up first.

Let's face it, this DOJ is simply the armed wing of the Democratic Party.

It perceives its primary function as being to ensure the rule of law doesn’t interfere with the operations of the globally known Biden, Inc. or inconvenience Democrats in Congress, or the streets.

The rule of law only applies to non-Democratic Party members and other enemies of the state. They do live under the rule of law and they get it good and hard.

We get the feeling some readers think we exaggerate.

You think the problems are caused by just a "few bad apples."

That would be beyond wrong. The whole barrel is rotten and here is our proof:

The latest example of a rogue, lawless, completely immune to the control of mere mortals DOJ comes in connection with internationally famous bagman Hunter Biden.

Just before the Durham fizzle came out, a whistleblower from within the Internal Revenue Service came forward to reveal preferential treatment Hunter Biden has been receiving from the IRS during his tax investigation.

The whistleblower’s lawyer sent a letter which revealed, "My client has already made legally protected disclosures internally at the IRS, through counsel to the US Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and to the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General.

"The protected disclosures: (1) contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee, (2) involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case, and (3) detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected."

Richard M. Nixon was condemned for attempting to use the IRS to go after enemies.

Biden uses it to protect his family.

A DOJ that was even remotely concerned about consequences from the whistleblower or the Durham report would be treading lightly now.

Our DOJ isn’t remotely concerned. Besides ignoring the Durham report it has now really put a thumb in the collective eye of the public.

Fox News reports, "The IRS has removed the 'entire investigative team' from its multi-year tax fraud investigation of Hunter Biden, and a whistleblower who raised concerns about the handling of the case is claiming the move was 'clearly retaliatory,' according to a Monday report."

In one fell swoop Biden’s DOJ has set back this lumbering investigation by months if not years. The new team won’t be eager to pursue charges against Hunter, unless they are already on career suicide watch.

And the DOJ has sent a message to any other potential whistleblowers — remember how popular they were during the Trump administration? — that snitches get stiches.

The entire Department of Justice is an arm of the left and it exists to serve only the left.

Assuming a Republican is allowed to win election in 2024, his first job will be purging the DOJ by eliminating personnel and entire agencies.

We are way past the stage of reform.

The DOJ is desperately in need of emergency ethical-affirming care.

