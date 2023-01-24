Compassionate Housing Gives Migrants Power, at Our Expense

The main hotel business operating principle was formerly very simple.

A traveler paid the hotel owner money for a room. In return the traveler received a room with cleanliness and amenities proportionate to the room rate.

The hotelier could expect behavior from the traveler equally commensurate.

But that was before the Compassion Industrial Complex butted into housing.

The hotel owner’s property is now just a staging area for the compassionate to demonstrate their all-encompassing love for humanity.

At someone else’s expense.

The current compassion fad is forcing hotel owners to take in the homeless.

We have warned of the dangers and reality is proving us correct.

Last August we wrote of a referendum in Los Angeles (details here) that would force hotel owners with vacancies to take in the homeless.

This is a bad idea for a number of reasons.

The compassionate contingent aren’t just imposing on hotel owners (who likes an evil landlord?) they are also making the life of the housekeeping staff and front desk staff more than a living hell.

Even worse, the uber compassionate know this will happen and they just don’t care.

California tried a version of this plan in 2020 with California Department of Social Services' Project Roomkey.

This bright idea provided hotel rooms for the "medically vulnerable" homeless during the pandemic. During the program, five of the homeless were found dead in their rooms; three of them had been ripening in their rooms for a number of days.

More recently in New York state, the Post tells us Paul Kutz, a 53-year-old CPA from Long Island, was visiting his son at Marist College during Family Weekend and staying in a Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, New York. (Our column on that here.)

Courtyard by Marriott hotels are considered moderately upscale establishments where the guests understand and abide by cultural norms.

But this is in New York where evidently, it’s every man and woman for themselves.

Kutz was shot dead when a pair of homeless "guests" got into a dispute with the hotel staff and opened up with a fully automatic pistol.

After the two homeless, but not hotel-less men were arrested, drugs, explosive materials, a flash-bang grenade, "ghost guns" and PCP were found in their room.

A somewhat different inventory than the contents of the usual CPA’s hotel room.

None of that has made an impression on New York City’s compassionate.

There, the city is forcing hotel owners to take in illegal immigrant homeless.

The result is about what we expected.

Fox News interviewed an employee who bears the brunt of forced Compassion. "An employee at Row, one of New York City's best-known hotels, became a whistleblower after he released video and photos of illegal immigrants trashing the hotel and leaving fresh food out to rot.

"It’s a disgrace," Row NYC employee Felipe Rodriguez said. "'The chaos that we see at the Row today is [caused] by migrants being drunk, drinking all day, smoking marijuana [and] consuming drugs,'" Rodriguez said.

Other added benefits of importing international homeless include domestic violence, couples having sex in the stairwells (was this overflow from no vacancy rooms?), diseases including chicken pox and COVID (and its variants) and fights between hotel security and the diversity horde.

New York Mayor Eric Adams whines that 40,000 illegals have come to New York.

Most of those have been jammed into only 14 hotels.

We would feel a lot better about the housing initiative if every member of compassion-based organizations and government bureaucracies forcing hotel owners to take unwanted guests, were also required to house at least one homeless person in their own house.

If for no other reason than to bask in the glow of human rights.

The policy is foolish, dangerous, rewards lawbreaking and attracts more illegal immigratns to the Land of Milk and Suckers.

Rodriguez sums up the situation accurately, "The ones that have all the power are the migrants."

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.