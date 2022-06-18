Michigan Atty. Gen. Best at Worst Conduct

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined the ranks of leftists who aren’t even pretending anymore. During a time when normal, decent parents are fighting sexual grooming in public schools, Nessel decides it’s time to have her office come out foursquare in favor of the groomers.

The only thing she didn’t do was wear a big set of mouse ears.

A Detroit News reporter tweeted that during a civil rights conference — didn’t those used to be for advancing the rights of Blacks, and other people of color? — Nessel declared, "Drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun. A drag queen for every school!"

There’s nothing like stealing the innocence of children and exposing them to the world’s sexual depravities to round out a solid, quality education.

You can’t say Nessel didn’t warn voters before winning.

She ran for office, clearly indicating she's gay, and flaunted her same-pronoun marriage.

You might say that means she has an important stake in the grooming controversy; although she’s certainly not on the same side as parents.

What we want to know is did the civil rights event serve alcohol?

Nessel knows quite a bit about "fun" and it’s not all with men dressing up like women.

More than once Nessel’s bizarre conduct has involved a drink or two.

At the big rivalry football game between Michigan and Michigan State, Nessel got so drunk she passed out in the stands. For most of us this would result in a citation, and possible arrest, on a drunk and disorderly conduct charge.

Most of us, however, aren’t a state attorney general.

Nessel’s lackeys had to commandeer a wheelchair and use it to transport her to a vehicle to take her home, since she couldn’t navigate the parking lot under her own power. Later the state’s chief law enforcement officer tried to make light of the incident by claiming she was brought down by drinking "two Bloody Marys."

This explanation is one of the few areas where Nessel observes an American tradition.

Any police officer who's conducted a DUI traffic stop can tell you when you ask the driver how much he’s had to drink, the answer — more often than not — is "two beers."

Two beers, two bloody marys, it’s a time-honored tradition!

Football isn’t the only time Nessel is ready for a tipple. There’s just something about being alive and outdoors that makes her want to cozy up to John Barleycorn.

Earlier this year, during the Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Nessel was pictured taking a shot of whiskey while standing by a parking barrier with parade spectators.

Most statewide elected officials who attend a St. Patrick’s Day Parade are in the parade, but evidently Nessel decided marching or riding a float would cut into her tippling opportunities.

Nessel’s personal conduct means she’s not fit to be an attorney general and her endorsement of sexual grooming for school children renders her unfit as a mother and officeholder.

We’re hoping Michigan voters remember this when Nessel is up for re-election.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.