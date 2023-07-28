Judge Pops Hunter Plea Deal Travesty Balloon

Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy provides an excellent analysis of the Hunter Biden plea deal that blew up this week.

For the highly questionable plea bargain to have been successful three elements were required.

First — A plea deal that McCarthy says, "would give Hunter the maximum amount of immunity from prosecution for the minimum number of criminal admissions they thought they could get away with."

Second — The terms of the deal must be kept secret from the public to conceal how the deal ends all chances of prosecution for both Hunter and Joe Biden.

Third — The thoroughly corrupt Department of Justice needed a judge that was completely in the tank and would sign off on almost anything.

Whoops!

Judge Maryellen Noreika didn’t have to do anything special to torpedo this prosecutorial nonsense. She simply asked "Hunter Biden’s defense lawyers and the Biden Justice Department prosecutors what, exactly, they had agreed to."

And that was that. That was enough to sink a terriblly flawed agreement.

The plea deal concealed the depths of the scandal surrounding this incestuous Department of Justice/DOJ and the Biden administration.

McCarthy points out that in a normal plea deal there are two competing parties.

"In every normal criminal case, in every legitimate investigation, you have adversarial parties — the defense looking out for the accused’s interest and, critically, the Justice Department looking out for the public interest. . . . Alas, there’s nothing standard about the Hunter Biden case.

"That’s because the parties are not adversaries. They are in cahoots."

It was a conspiracy against the public and the rule of law.

The goal of the deal was to get Hunter off the hook in the short term, but in the long run the deal was designed to protect the "Big Guy" Joe Biden from any investigation, too.

For this deal to function it had to remain hidden in the dark like the cockroaches that designed it.

"There would have been scandal if prosecutors had written an agreement that said: Hunter pleads guilty to two trivial misdemeanor counts for years 2018 and 2019 with the expectation of no jail time, and the government further makes a firearms felony disappear; in exchange, the Justice Department will not prosecute him for any other tax crimes, money laundering, felony failure to register as a foreign agent, bribery conspiracy, or any other criminal offenses arising out of his business dealings from 2014 to 2019.

"So instead, with a nod and a wink, the Justice Department wrote a plea agreement saying merely that Hunter would plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges in satisfaction of the conduct covering all tax years from 2014 through 2019.

"This would allow Hunter to walk away saying the case was over and claiming immunity for not only tax crimes but for any criminal offense arising out of his years of lucrative business dealings."

And if in the future a reporter with a shred of integrity remaining asked about Hunter’s other offenses not mentioned in the public part of the agreement, "the Justice Department clams up, the 'ongoing investigation' slips into the great black hole that it has been all along, never again to be heard of, and Joe Biden goes on the campaign trail bragging about how he fearlessly let his Justice Department prosecute his own son with — all together now — independence and integrity."

That is the balloon Judge Noreika’s simple question popped.

Does this mean justice will finally be done? Please.

