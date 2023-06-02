Passive Christians Won't Win Culture Wars

Management for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team decided the best way to celebrate this year’s Pride month would be to give an award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group USA Today terms "civil rights activists, committed to public service to marginalized communities."

That is a bald–faced lie.

The group is a blasphemous collection of deviants who put on pornographic displays of Jesus and the Cross, purposely designed to shock Christians and delight degenerates who hate believers and Christianity.

It says quite a lot about the people attending, supporting, participating in and organizing Pride events that they think this group should be praised and welcomed in a formerly family-friendly setting.

We aren’t going to waste your time whining that the Dodgers would never invite the "Imams of Perpetual Islam" who make fun of Mohammed and his child bride.

First because the group doesn’t exist — for obvious reasons — and second because the left is immune to charges of hypocrisy.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tried that and in return won a brief reprieve from the event before the Dodgers decided the deviants outweigh the devout.

No. Like it or not, the ball is in your court, Christians.

Until these godless corporations start to feel pain in the here-and-now your reliance on judgement in the Great Hereafter is misplaced.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw thinks he’s hit upon the correct response to this heresy, but he’s wrong.

Bless his heart, Kershaw is a Christian who is not ashamed of his faith.

Unfortunately, he thinks the correct response to the desecration of Dodgers Stadium by management who is Proud of their moral collapse is for Christians to help Dodgers management make more money by purchasing tickets to "Christian Faith and Family Day" which takes place four days after Blasphemy Day.

This is the moral equivalent of renting a room from the Satanic Temple for your small group Bible study.

The proper Christian response for Kershaw and the rest of the believers on the team — Kerry Dougherty estimates there are up to 10 Catholics on the squad — is to refuse to enter the stadium on the day the gay heretic group attends.

If that means the Dodgers forfeit the game, so much the better.

Unless there is a price to be paid for gratuitously insulting the Savior who died to save you from your sins, the insults will continue.

That’s why Christians should refuse to attend another Dodgers game.

If you have season tickets, send them back. Don’t buy any more "spirit wear."

Don’t watch the games on TV.

Until the Dodgers repent and ask for forgiveness, Christians should totally shun the team.

Sure, a boycott is going to be inconvenient. And it might be expensive.

But dying on the Cross was no walk in the park for Jesus either.

If Christians don’t stand up for ourselves, why would the unsaved ever believe knowing Jesus is the most important act you will ever take in this life?

You will note we said Christians and not Catholics. We believers are all in this fight together, regardless of whether we attend Protestant or Catholic Sunday services.

As Jesus said in Matthew 12:30, those who are not for Jesus are against him.

This is a good time to start showing the world that you are with Jesus now, and to the end.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)"