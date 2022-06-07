War on Police Makes Rape a Victimless Crime in Seattle

Let’s clarify that headline a bit.

Rape is a victimless crime according to the Seattle Police because according to the Seattle Times, "Seattle police’s sexual assault and child abuse unit staff has been so depleted that it stopped assigning to detectives this year new cases with adult victims, according to an internal memo sent to interim police Chief Adrian Diaz in April."

Now particularly enterprising and determined rape survivors do have a way to get the attention of the police, "Cases involving children and adult cases that had a suspect in custody — a fraction of adult sexual assaults reported to police — were being prioritized."

So, if the women can manage to hold on to their assailant until the police show up and more or less deliver a gift-wrapped package to the responding cops, fine, you qualify for some justice.

Otherwise it’s a non-event and you’re a non-person.

It seems the media fallout has been bad enough to gain the attention of Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette. She claims, "Sexual assault cases are still being assigned, but the workload is being triaged based on a number of factors that we would traditionally use to triage those cases."

An answer worthy of Kamala Harris that only serves to prove the story’s point.

During follow-up questioning, "She did not provide an up-to-date count of how many adult sexual assault cases were on hold, although detectives in the unit are keeping a list with dozens of cases."

Making a list. Just like Santa! How reassuring that must be for women in Seattle.

The department blames the situation on staffing.

What with guarding the major and the council there just aren’t enough officers left over for the little people.

Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, a senior deputy King County prosecutor disagrees:

"[He] said the sexual assault unit’s problems were about priorities, not adequate staffing.

"I cannot really tell you how pissed I am about this," Dhingra said.

"Because it is completely unacceptable. This is 2022. We should not be having this conversation about allocating resources for survivors."

What this proves is politicians and the regime media can’t declare jihad on law enforcement without consequences.

And when the consequences come home to roost, the same idiot politicians can’t be expected to make the decisions necessary to correct their initial errors.

After the death of St. George Floyd and the subsequent riots, attacks on police and the complete absence of support for line officers from politicians and the command staff, officers took the hint.

"The department has been losing officers since the beginning of 2020, and staff levels plummeted to a new low at the end of 2021. Whereas 2020 began with 1,290 officers in service, by March 2022 those numbers dropped to 968 — well below the department’s own projections and what the city expected to spend on salaries."

The crack manpower apportioners in the chief’s office decided five detectives is enough for the sexual assault unit, while other units that don’t even investigate crime have more officers.

Here’s another indication of the department’s pecking order, "While detectives struggle to make a dent in large child abuse and sexual assault caseloads, the department has also drafted them to work security and traffic control at sporting events."

We could be callous and contend Seattle voters are getting what they voted for, good and hard as H. L. Mencken would say.

