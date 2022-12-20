Family Values in Buckeye State Fall Victim to Timid Leadership

Remind us again why we’re supposed to vote for Republicans.

Was it something about families?

Or was it due to our undying support of the Chamber of Commerce and Big Business?

When our families are under an unprecedented, multi–front threat from all the institutions on the left it would be nice to have someone on your side to deter the threat or end the threat.

Unfortunately, in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, (aka "Gov. No Cultural Issues") can’t be bothered.

A quick search on the DuckDuckGo search engine using the search string "male athletes competing in women events" brings up page after page of coverage of the issue.

Parents who don’t want their female athlete daughters dressing with or competing against boys pretending to be girls are up against woke and cowardly school boards, the NCAA, the leftist culture, corporate giants, and the Biden administration.

These parents might have thought voting for Republicans who claimed to be conservative would help them protect their girls.

In the Buckeye State, they thought wrong.

Fox News reports, "A bill that would have banned biological males from playing on girls' sports teams in Ohio failed to pass in the state's General Assembly last Thursday.

"The amended bill, which cleared the state Senate, 23-7, before it narrowly fell in the statehouse, would also have given the governor greater power over the state Department of Education and banned discrimination against students based on COVID-19 vaccination status."

This is a power the brimming with "leadership" Gov. DeWine definitely did not want under any circumstances.

Fox explains, "Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, though he voiced support for overhauling education oversight, has previously expressed his opinion that Ohio legislators should not be addressing the issue of transgender students in sports."

DeWine demurely dodged, "This issue is best addressed outside of government through individual sports leagues and athletic associations, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, who can tailor policies to meet the needs of their member athletes and member institutions."

This explanation is nonsensical, since it is school boards — decidedly a government institution — making these decisions that allow hemales into female locker rooms and competition. There have been seven hemales in high school sports and eight at the junior high level.

Evidently, dashing the hopes of female competitors, to say nothing of the modesty problem, in 15 schools is just not that big a deal for the governor.

He’s got bigger fish to fry and donors to land.

Meanwhile, if you have a daughter that’s an athlete, you might want to consider moving to a state that protects women from predatory men and radical gender ideologs.

There are currently 18, including: Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas (requiring an override of the RINO governor’s veto), Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Utah and Arizona.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.