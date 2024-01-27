Ohio Legislature Rescues Children from Genital Mutilation

The first week of January we wrote about Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, is one of those weak-spined, Chamber of Commerce Republicans that ill-informed voters insist on electing instead of conservatives.

Naturally, when faced with a choice between the regime media, Planned Parenthood and big leftism versus Ohio conservatives concerned about medical experimentation on children — DeWine joined Planned Parenthood.

It was a gutless decision made by a fundamentally weak, culture–ridden politician. (The complete column can be found by clicking here.)

We agreed with Outkick.com host Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimming champion who has had personal experience with hemales in female locker rooms was also direct, "Gov. DeWine has proven himself to be a spineless coward who is unwilling to do the obvious right and moral thing," Gaines said in a statement.

"A compromise between right and wrong will always be wrong."

We concluded that it was time for the legislature to act and end this travesty.

"It only takes 60% of the legislature to override this contemptable veto and we hope the legislature has a strong sense of right that its weathervane governor lacks."

Now the override vote is in and the Ohio House and Ohio Senate have ridden to the rescue.

The House voted 65 to 28 to override and the Senate voted 23 to 9.

This means the law will go into effect in 90 days.

The teeth-gnashers at The Washington Post describe the bill thusly, "Ohio’s Saving Adolescents From Experimentation Act, or SAFE Act, prohibits hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender-reassignment surgery for people under 18.

"The measure also prohibits transgender girls from playing on sports teams designated for girls and women in high school and college, known as the Save Women’s Sports Act. [Bill Sponsor State Rep. Gary] Click has said the measure was about 'medical ethics,' not 'culture wars.'"

That euphemism-filled explanation can be boiled down into one direct statement: The bill stops both surgical genital mutilation or chemical genital mutilation performed on immature human subjects manipulated into the experiment by weak or disturbed parents and a diabolical medical establishment.

Buckeye State law doesn’t allow parents to abuse their children with barbed wire, why should it permit dangerous parents to abuse their children with a scalpel?

The Ohio legislature has done residents of the state a great favor.

Buckeye State Republicans should elect more individuals like the veto vote legislators to higher office and stop elevating vacillating squishes with big campaign budgets like Mike DeWine.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)"