Left Wishes American Citizens Would Just Disappear

A contemporary version of "The Great Replacement Theory" holds that since the left has not been able to implement its policies with a demographic distribution dominated by white voters, the solution is not to change its policies.

The solution is to change the demographics by importing millions of foreigners. Many of whom are from socialist countries or are so poorly educated that they will be dependent on the government in perpetuity.

Hence, "The Great Replacement."

This is why leftists always celebrate when the census reports on the diminishing number of white citizens. "The Great Replacement" is one of those inconvenient facts of leftist life that it's forbidden to mention in public.

When an intrepid conservative does, he’s instantly hit with what American speechwriter and conservative essayist Michael Anton calls, "The Law of Salutary Contradiction."

As Anton writes, "[the] formulation is: 'That’s not happening and it’s good that it is.' It’s what the ruling class immediately switches to after what they insisted would 'never' happen is happening before everyone’s eyes.

"Is the Biden administration inviting in illegal immigrants, then putting them on military planes and shipping them to the heartland? Absolutely not . . . and these future Nobel Prize winners deserve their shot at the American Dream."

The big Replacement celebration is scheduled to begin sometime in 2045 when the Census Bureau predicts the nation will become minority white.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has decided that’s not soon enough and they’ve decided to move up the timeline.

Breitbart News reports, "Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow non-citizens to work in government positions provided the position does not conflict with state or federal law."

Board Chair Hilda Solis announced, "Los Angeles County is a community of immigrants from each corner of the world," said Solis in a statement. "And while our County-government workforce reflects the community it represents, there is room for improvement.

"This motion seeks to make clear that the County, as one of the largest employers in the region, strives to be an inclusive and diverse workforce, and is committed to not excluding nor allowing citizenship to be a barrier to employment."

Or as Breitbart commented, "Democrats will use any excuse to put illegal aliens ahead of American Citizens."

Even if you reached the United States by first breaking the law and probably stole an identity to stay here, that won’t be held against you in Los Angeles County.

One department of county government that isn’t welcoming illegals is the Sheriff’s Department, which may indicate that either the cartels haven’t been making enough political contributions or cartel members don’t as yet have enough relatives in county government.

It goes without saying that in no other country on earth can an illegal non-citizen apply for a job with the government and expect to still be in the country the next day.

And in no other country on earth are voters so passive as to allow it.

Solis pointed out that approximately 880,000 non-citizens live in the county. That’s a useful number if our nation ever elects another president concerned about the border and the rule of law.

When the deportations start, 880,000 should be about the quota for Los Angeles.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.