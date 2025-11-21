'America First' Meets Charlotte's Left Head On

Charlotte, NC Is a Web of Left-Wing Anti-Americans

Charlotte, North Carolina left wingers are in an uproar because the Trump administration decided to start enforcing immigration law.

The U.S. Border Patrol (ICE) has begun an enforcement crackdown called "Operation Charlotte's Web" and the usual suspects are bleating.

Who are these suspects?

—They would be Democratic Party politicians who depend on illegals for boosting the census count and anchor babies for votes.

—Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) "charities" dependent on (addicted to) the federal dollars they get for resettling "refugees."

—Cheap labor advocates who treat America as an economic strip mine.

—Regime media outlets who reflexively oppose the Trump administration.

—And left-adherents in general who simply have a distaste for their own country.

The Charlotte Observer reports that in a single day of enforcement, "Border Patrol agents arrested 81 people in the Charlotte area over five hours Saturday. . . . many of those taken in 'had significant criminal and immigration history,' although it was not immediately possible to independently verify that assessment.

"One advocacy group, Siembra NC, decried the government’s actions as 'a day of shame,' and said more immigrants were arrested Saturday in the Charlotte area than any other day in state history."

"Day of shame?"

On the contrary, that sounds like a day to celebrate.

And, in case you're wondering, Siembra is Spanish for sowing, which may refer to support of cheap, illegal farmworkers, but your columnists are just guessing.

Gov. Josh Stein, D-N.C., just had to weigh in on the side of the lawbreakers.

"To the CBP: If you know that we have violent criminals in Charlotte who are undocumented, we want them out too. But the actions of too many federal agents are doing the exact opposite. in Charlotte.

"We’ve seen masked, heavily armed agents in paramilitary garb driving unmarked cars, targeting American citizens based on their skin color, racially profiling and picking up random people in parking lots and off of our sidewalks," Stein said.

"Going after landscapers simply decorating a Christmas tree in someone's front yard. And entering churches and stores to grab people. It's stoking fear and dividing our community."

"Stoking fear" is actually a good thing.

Why?

In law enforcement it's called deterrence and we hope it will keep new illegals from coming and encourage illegals who are already here to leave.

And as for dividing the community, it should do that, too.

It's useful for patriots to know who is and who isn't trying to undermine the United States.

What none of the open borders advocates tell you is the real situation in Charlotte. Currently, almost 18% of the city is foreign-born. This is occupation-level density and it's not something voters had an opportunity to decide.

In fact, Charlotte’s level of foreign-born population is almost twice that of the rest of the state. That remarkable percentage includes legal and illegal immigrants and we would speculate the illegals outnumber the legal.

What you're also not being told is Charlotte is a human trafficking hub.

Charlotte isn't Mayberry and the ICE agents are doing the Lord's work.

As Fox News reports, "Human trafficking soars in [Charlotte] as gangs, highways fuel 'perfect storm' of child exploitation: experts."

The story goes on:

"A startling rise in human trafficking cases throughout one of the nation’s most populous states is putting both experts and parents on alert, with data indicating that criminals are targeting children in unprecedented numbers.

"North Carolina is ranked ninth in the country for human trafficking, according to data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

"In 2024, the state identified 301 cases of human trafficking involving 580 victims, the Hotline indicated. These cases involve instances of sex trafficking, labor trafficking and additional types of exploitation that may not be specified or remain unknown, according to the Hotline."

And what can be the cause of this increase in human misery?

"The eye-watering number of cases is best explained by North Carolina's sweeping interstate highway system, high demand for inexpensive labor throughout its agricultural industry and increased amount of gang activity, experts said."

All of which, except for the roads, are part and parcel of the illegal immigrant invasion we've suffered for the past 30 years.

The invasion of illegal immigrants costs taxpayers an estimate one half trillion dollars annually. Their quest for a "better life" is at the expense of Americans who should be a priority for government at all levels.

"America First," which President Trump ran on, means putting Americans first.

And the efforts of ICE in Charlotte and around the nation are how that begins.

We voted for mass deportations.

We're tired of waiting.

