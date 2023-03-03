House GOP School Blueprint for Red States Works — If Followed

The Washington Times brings news that Republicans in Congress have not forgotten what can be well-described as "The Great Parents School Revolt of 2022."

"House Republicans on Wednesday pushed forward their plan to empower parents to take on woke and dysfunctional school systems by arming them with a Parents Bill of Rights.

"The bill would force state education agencies to post curricula for all grade levels on a publicly accessible website and make widely available a list of parents’ rights regarding their children’s education."

U.S. House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., — evidently still enjoying the bracing change that comes from addressing the concerns of the conservative voter base instead of meeting with 'K' Street lobbyists — proclaimed, "The right to see the school budgets and how they spend their money, the right to protect your child’s privacy and the right to be updated on any violent activity at the school. We think these are pretty basic things that everybody and every parent should have a right to."

And so do we.

The Times then goes on to say the bill doesn’t have a chance to become law due to the U.S. Senate, which is currently controlled by Democrats.

And that’s a good thing, too.

Federal meddling in local schools is the cause of much of the problems we have with education today.

The feds should butt out and let state governors take the lead, since the schools in question are theirs.

What should happen is Red State governors take the bill and use it as a blueprint to reform their own schools and not wait for Uncle Sam to do their job.

Among the excellent provisions of the bill are:

• The right to review the curriculum of their child’s school.

• The right to know if the state alters academic standards.

• The right to a list of the books and other reading materials in the library of their child’s school.

• The right to information about violence in their child’s school.

• The right to review the budget, including all revenues and expenditures, of their child’s school.

• The right to meet with each teacher of their child not less than twice during each school year.

These rights are all fine as far as we’re concerned, but like the school reforms of Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., the rights don’t go far enough.

DeSantis should have banned sex education/grooming until high school with a requirement for parents to opt-in.

Moving the grooming until later in elementary school wasn’t even a half measure.

The House list of rights is a complete failure in that area since it doesn’t mention sexualization education at all.

We also don’t think the House is right for calling for two yearly meetings with the teacher.

That doesn't go far enough either.

After the first meeting with the teacher, say in September, or better yet, at the beginning of the school year’s Parents Night, concerned parents should have the right to choose a new teacher if any of the teachers assigned at enrollment look like a pervert, weirdo or a Marxist.

Or if the decorations in the classroom make it look like a junior re-education camp.

That addition would make the list a parent’s bill of rights providing real peace of mind.

Now if only Red State governors and legislatures would stop taking marching orders from the teacher unions and get busy.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.