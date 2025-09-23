Charlie Kirk's Death Only Makes Left Lie More

The Left Only Doubles Down on Lies After the TurningPoint USA Founder's Assassination

Charlie Kirk’s body hadn't been released by the medical examiner before the left began lying about his assassination. Even the most committed member of the party of love and compassion knew a father of two killed in front of his children wasn't good.

Kirk being shot on a college campus filled with indoctrinated students who didn't want him there in the first place meant it was going to be hard to pin the crime on a member of the Young Republicans.

That didn’t stop the left from trying.

The family of the assassin, Tyler Robinson, was conservative, his father was a member of law enforcement, and his grandfather gave him the rifle. That was more than enough for the propagandists on the left and their regime media enablers: The shooter was in the MAGA camp!

Although at this late date there are still fetid corners of the left where that is believed, anyone with an IQ above room temperature realized that a gay shooter in love with a man transitioning to being a woman, and who wrote transinsanity slogans on bullet casings, was obviously on the left.

Time for deflection number two: Kirk's shooting was an isolated incident and more political violence comes from the right. Not perfect as far as the left was concerned, but anything to change the subject.

A study recently published by The Economist was dusted off to buttress this contention.

That was certainly cause for concern on the right and for a while it worked to advance the left's contention. It also deflected from Kirk's murder, which was the goal. Then Beth Brelje of the Federalist looked beneath the surface of the study, and she discovered the same old left wing lies.

Let's start with the "researcher" and The Prosecution Project that compiled the statistics. "The founder and executive director of the Prosecution Project is Michael Loadenthal … Loadenthal is an 'openly anarchist Antifa-affiliated . . . researcher at the University of Cincinnati who, by his own admission, is a far-left violent extremist,' The Federalist reported in 2023."

We don't mean to be overly suspicious, but an Antifa supporting violent extremist would not be our first choice to research political violence in the United States.

And our skepticism is warranted.

This "study" is so short of violence from the right it "even includes the posting of racist stickers in its tracker, as if that’s comparable to terrorism or violence.

"One wonders if the group will treat Democrats' desecration of Charlie Kirk memorials with the same seriousness."

Brelje’s conclusion is the same as ours. "Comb through the ridiculous data on The Prosecution Project's website, and you will soon conclude it is worthless to everyone except left wing propagandists trying to downplay Charlie Kirk's murder and flip the blame for violence in the U.S. to the right."

Don’t let the left get away with it. Keep the focus on Charlie Kirk and the left's homicidal opposition to anyone fearless enough to stand up to them.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.