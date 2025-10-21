NYC Mayor's Race Begs Question, Who Really Won War on Terror?

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

Shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center, if someone told us a New York City mayoral debate would feature one candidate attacking the other for not visiting enough mosques, we would have thought you’re crazy.

That's because the men flying airplanes into New York City skyscrapers were no strangers to being inside mosques.

Only we would have been wrong.

That's because crazy has been the operating policy of our foreign policy establishment for over 24 years. Following tthe 9/11 attacks on our homeland the U.S. invaded a series of Muslim countries that either supported the attacks or threatened to initiate new attacks.

So far so good.

Unfortunately, once that threat was eliminated, our foreign policy geniuses decided to stay and attempt to turn those nations into sandy Switzerlands.

That was crazy enough, but the damage could have been mitigated if those geniuses hadn’t decided to start settling the same people who supported the attacks on the U.S. in the U.S.

Now we're entering the realm of the mega-crazy.

Which brings us to the New York City mayoral debate where Muslim socialist candidate Zorhan Mamdani attacked independent candidate Andrew Cuomo for not visiting enough mosques during his campaign.

That might have been passed off as a tactless error or even oversight on the part of a co-religionist who just moved to the U.S. three years before 9/11.

That's only after you stop wondering how it is that Muslims are now a significant voting bloc in the city their fellow Muslims attacked on 9/11.

Then Mamdani doubled down.

The New York Post reports that now Mamdani is hitting the campaign trail along with Brooklyn imam Siraj Wahhaj who is not just any imam.

"Lefty NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani gleefully campaigned this week with a notorious, gay-hating Brooklyn imam who is an unindicted co-conspirator in 1993 World Trade Center bombing and who has been linked to other terrorist activity in the United States — including urging 'jihad' on the Big Apple."

The joint appearance wasn't a simple advance man error.

Mamdani is pleased to be keeping company with Wahhaj, "Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century."

We think accusing the left of hypocrisy is a loser's game, but it's an interesting thought experiment to contemplate the regime media's response if Andrew Cuomo was seen campaigning with the pastor of the Westboro Baptist Church. (Yes, we know Westboro is located in the state of Kansas, but it's very difficult to find Christian pastors in Gotham who are as virulently anti-American as your average imam, so we had to expand our search parameters.)

We give Mamdani credit. He isn’t hiding his contempt for the U.S.

This paperwork American (thanks Auron MacIntyre) flaunts his communism and anti-American credentials every chance he gets.

Maria Danzilo, whose sister was in the WTC during the 1993 attack asks, "Why trigger people like this? It seems unnecessary. Don't you want to heal the past? Do we really want to make people so upset? It just seems like it’s not good for the city after so many terrible things have happened."

The answer is "No!"

He doesn't care about healing the past and if New York City voters elect him mayor they will reap what Mamdani has only begun to sow.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.