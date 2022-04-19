Even Elon Musk Not Immune to Crusading Left's Wrath

We're wondering: Did Elon Musk take an unscheduled tour of the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021?

Is his mug somewhere on the 14,000 hours of videotape the feds refuse to release to the public? Is his offense against the oligarchy even worse than putting one’s feet on the desk of Nancy Pelosi’s staffer?

The Jan. 6 political prisoners are languishing in jail for wanting to overturn an election.

Is Musk’s effort to overturn the narrative even worse?

I certainly looks like it. The Jan. 6 motley crew is under persecution — excuse us — investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Musk is under investigation by the DOJ and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Charles Gasparino, of Fox News, broke the story, "As Elon Musk offers to buy the rest of Twitter a legal source tells us the SEC and DOJ have launched what he described as a 'joint investigation’ into a myriad of Musk regulatory issues primarily involving Tesla."

In other words, the feds are telling Musk, "Nice little car company you have there, it would be a shame if something happened to it."

All this because Musk thought the free market worked and the stock market wasn’t rigged.

Both the authors of this column have Twitter accounts (@ReaganWorld and @ReluctantUser2) but frankly our worlds don’t revolve around the little blue bird.

For us Twitter is something of a sideshow that we visit, but don’t obsess over.

We didn’t consider Twitter to be a pillar of the Western World.

Were we ever wrong.

As Buck Sexton wrote (on Twitter), "The entire Left will circle the wagons to stop [Musk’s offer]. This is their digital Waterloo."

Todd Jaquith, at BizPacReview, explains what we missed, "With the Left firmly entrenched in power, controlling both the 'hard power' institutions in Washington and the 'soft power' platforms like Twitter, it should come as no surprise that the instruments of that control, such as the SEC and DOJ, would quickly be deployed to help secure its grip on the mechanisms of free speech."

The techniques used to crush the Jan. 6 protesters won’t work on Musk.

The feds can’t cause him to lose his job because he’s the boss. They will instead attack what’s most valuable to him: Tesla. Musk also doesn’t have to be concerned with the apparatchiks at GoFundMe closing his account, but that doesn’t mean financial institutions and banks won’t suddenly turn off the loan spigot or otherwise make his financial life more difficult.

This "investigation" also complicates any effort Musk may make to invite others to join him in his effort to buy Twitter and take it private. Who wants to be part of a buying group led by someone "under investigation" by the feds.

If Elon Musk’s effort to buy Twitter is thwarted by a combination of the board betraying its fiduciary duty and acting against the best interest of the shareholders; joined by the briefcase thugs in the federal government concocting bogus charges, then all bets are off for the future.

The left will have proven no one is too big or too little to feel its wrath. Which is very bad news for everyone not on board with CRT, children’s grooming, DIE, Consonant Crusaders, open borders and election "fortifying" and the rest of the leftist agenda to ruin the United States.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.