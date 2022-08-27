Did Anyone in NY or Fla. Dare Say 'Republican'?

Republicans in New York and Florida are caught in what professional wresting fans used to call the "Wewoka Switch."

That was when a dazed wrestler was wobbling in the middle of the ring and his opponent ran as fast as he could into the ring ropes and rebounded into his helpless opponent.

Usually from behind.

For non-wrestlers being caught in the Wewoka Switch meant you were in a bad situation or a tight spot.

And that’s where New York and Florida Republicans find themselves today.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., (who was appointed to her post) told Republicans this week that, "You are not New Yorkers" and it was time to "jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong."

New York Republicans who take Gov. Shrew’s advice will soon discover Florida isn’t all good times and noodle salad.

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., a chameleon in the truest sense of the word, who just won the Democratic nomination for governor, told Republicans there who have voted, or are thinking about voting, for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis(h is November opponent) that they are voter non grata to him:

"Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don’t want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there."

You may be wondering: "What happened to unity during the general election campaign?"

It disappeared when Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) labeled parents concerned about grooming in government schools as "domestic terrorists."

Hochul and Crist are just following their leader.

Political commentators were taken aback by Crist’s comments, since he is already down by eight points in the latest polling, and Republican registration has recently passed that of the Democratic party for the first time in decades.

Where does Crist plan to get votes?

New York’s rejected Republicans may not arrive for months, depending on the situations at Greyhound and U-Haul. Meanwhile, he’s just managed to alienate everyone who is not a registered Democrat or anti–DeSantis independent.

That's the wrong framing for this race.

This is Crist’s 17th election in a career where his primary motivation is always . . . Charlie Crist. He’s run as a Republican. He’s run as an Independent.

Now he’s running as a Democrat.

This campaign just provides him with a livelihood as he pursues his real goal.

And what might that be?

Crist made that plain during an appearance on CNN’s "New Day," Charlie slobbered all over Brandon (aka Joe Biden) and urged him to come to Florida to campaign for him.

(This will be easy, since Democrats with any chance for victory are avoiding Joe.)

"What other president could've done what he's done? He's been phenomenal. Gas prices are down. Inflation is trending down. Democracy is trending up.

"He's a good man. He's a great man. He's a great president. I can't wait for him to get down here. I need his help, I want his help and he's the best I've ever met. I know this man. He offered me his lunch when he was campaigning for me a couple of years ago down in Florida.

"Thank God Joe Biden is the president of the United States today. Thank God for that."

Crist can say that while rejecting GOP voters that don’t measure up to his exacting standards because he doesn’t expect to win the governor’s race. He’s auditioning for a cushy slot in the Biden administration, and this embarrassing TV bootlicking is Crist’s job application.

Our advice for GOP voters in New York is don’t stand helpless in the ring, waiting for the next insult. Take Hochul’s advice and move to Florida where you will be more than welcomed by a governor who will also more than welcome your vote.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.