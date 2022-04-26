Poor Choice for LA District Attorney Means Rich Get Robbed

A group of tourists recently got an introduction to the new Los Angeles. The headline in a published report says it all, "Northern California tourists were held up at gunpoint at their Airbnb after being followed from a swanky Los Angeles restaurant."

This robbery wasn’t a parking lot grab-and-run.

There was actually a bit of planning on the part of the hijackers: "The incident happened . . . when four men exited a restaurant in Beverly Grove following a birthday celebration and made their way back to the Airbnb property they were renting.

"The victims told police they suspected an SUV was following them, so they passed the residence and made a U-turn, believing they had dodged the vehicle.

"But after parking in the driveway and getting out of the car, they were approached by three armed suspects and ordered to give up their jewelry."

We would venture to say this never happens to tourists who choose to dine at Cracker Barrel.

In truth, the robbery didn’t have to happen to these men either.

It did happen because Los Angeles has a district attorney who believes his job only includes enforcing the laws with which he agrees. When voters elected George Gascon, little did they realize their vote signed them up for an urban suicide pact.

It appears Gascon’s view on urban "equity" involves high-income areas of Los Angeles suffering just as many robberies as the low-income areas. Gascon has decided that no longer will money insulate the laptop class from the consequences of their bad political decisions.

Our solution would have been to lower the number of robberies in the low-income areas so crime there matched that of high-income areas, but we aren’t an equal opportunity hater and nihilist like George Gascon.

This particular robbery was ironic in that it happened only a week after the Los Angeles police department established a "task force to combat the at least 17 gangs believed to be committing follow-home robberies and other attacks against wealthy residents to rob them of luxury goods including jewelry, designer handbags and high-end vehicles to peddle on the black market."

It appears the task force will have plenty of occupy its time.

While being interviewed by KTLA, LAPD Detective Chris Marsden described these follow-the-rich-guys-home robberies as "an alarming trend."

A trend aided and abetted by the soft-on-crime policies of Distract Attorney Gascon.

LA tourists can take preventive steps like eating at Cracker Barrel. (Breakfast served all day, and don’t miss the pecan pancakes!)

Or, they can just stay home.

The only option for LA residents is to sign the petition to recall Gascon.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.