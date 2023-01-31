Transgender Surgery Is Not Healthcare

(Editor's note: The following article has been authored by non-clinicians.)

Last weekend Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, signed a bill banning surgery on children that mutilates their genitals in service to the popular fad known as transgenderism.

Fox News coverage of this event reveals to dangers facing unwary news consumers.

The first is the danger of giving too much credit to a wishy-washy governor.

The second is Fox News using the Associated Press (AP) as a news source without editing out the woke propaganda for which the AP is purportedly famous.

We’ll start with Gov. Cox.

We can guarantee Cox had nothing to do with the drafting or passage of this vital legislation to protect children from clinicians who like to experiment, and abusive parents.

How do we know?

We wrote a column about Cox last March when he betrayed Utah parents and their daughters who compete in athletics. (Complete details here.)

Specifically, Cox vetoed a bill that would have prevented men from competing in women’s sports. Cox explained his veto by essentially confirming his wishy-washiness, "I'am not an expert in transgenderism. I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting.

"When in doubt, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion."

None of that is true.

The science is undeniable.

Men have innate advantages in athletic competition when competing against women.

And it is neither kind, merciful, or compassionate to subject female competitors to "hemale" competitors in the locker room, and in competition.

Cox’ turnabout on the subject of genital mutilation surgery can only be due to pressure from the outside. And it’s obvious the legislature made the bill a top priority.

A first draft of the bill was read only two days after the legislative session opened on Jan. 17. After it landed on his desk, Cox delayed a day and then signed it.

Cox appears to do his best to stay in the good graces of the transgender fanatics while avoiding a potentially embarrassing legislative override if he vetoed the bill.

In full equivocation mode Cox said it was important to "pause these permanent and life-altering treatments for new patients until more and better research can help determine the long-term consequences."

While we understand our words will be of little comfort to those who disagree with us, we sincerely hope that we can treat our transgender families with more love and respect as we work to better understand the science and consequences behind these procedures."

The science that Cox and the transgender profiteers ignore clearly states most children grow out of this dangerous fantasy before they reach adulthood.

Preventing what amounts to surgical mutilation on children is an unalloyed positive that doesn’t need cloaking in what could be construed as weasel words.

Fox News obviously subscribes to the AP news wire, which provided the coverage of the bill signing. That doesn’t mean that Fox can’t edit the AP story to remove the woke propaganda.

In this instance Fox didn’t.

Instead readers were told the bill bans "gender-affirming surgery" which is a dangerous euphemism for irreversible genital mutilation.

Then Fox dropped the ball again with another word-for-word rehash of transgender propaganda. This time it was "Utah’s bill comes as lawmakers in at least 18 states consider similar bills targeting healthcare for young transgender people."

Genital mutilation is not "healthcare" just as abortion isn’t "healthcare" for the unborn.

Fox has a responsibility to avoid being a mouthpiece for the same woke propaganda that permeating the regime media and that its readers and viewers turn to Fox to avoid.

