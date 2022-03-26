DeSantis Speaks the Truth on Sports, Others in GOP Should Too

Two more chamber of commerce conservatives have abandoned half their base to stand with transgender men and the woke corporations supporting them.

The Federalist reports that on consecutive days Govs. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, and Eric Holcomb, R-Ind., both vetoed legislation that would have prevented men from competing in women’s sports.

There is no way to spin these executive decisions positively.

Cox in his campaign for governor boasted "Our Goal: For Utah to be the #1 State for Voter Turnout Amongst Women."

And what did women receive in return for their vote for Cox?

A slap in the face.

Holcomb during his campaign said, "For Governor Holcomb, making sure that every Hoosier student has a safe place to learn and grow is a top priority — whether that’s safety from COVID-19, or other threats."

Evidently, for female students that didn’t include a safe place to compete and locker rooms safe from men changing with the women.

Cox and Holcomb now join U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in the hall of shame where inductees require a biologist to explain to them what constitutes a woman.

Cox explained his veto by essentially admitting he is a spineless weakling, "I am not an expert in transgenderism. I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting. When in doubt, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion."

None of that is true.

The science is undeniable. Men have innate advantages in athletic competition when competing against women. And it's neither kind, merciful, or compassionate to subject female competitors to transgender men competitors in the locker room and in competition.

Holcomb, for his part, tried the same dodge Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., used when she vetoed a similar bill. "In his veto letter to lawmakers, Holcomb explained the bill left 'too many unanswered questions.'" The Federalist translated: "Holcomb is known for favoring big business interests over the interests of Indiana’s majority — Republican voters."

Both governors also claimed they vetoed the bills because of the possibility of lawsuits being filed. What this means is these craven governors have decided to give unelected leftist organizations veto power over laws passed by the elected legislature.

Remind us again how this constitutes "democracy."

These two profiles in cowardice are all the more disgraceful when compared to a Republican governor who is not willing to embrace the lie of men in women’s sports.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., issued the following statement, "By allowing men to compete in women's sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud.

"In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota's Emma Weyant as the best women's swimmer in the 500y freestyle."

Republican elected officials have an opportunity to stand firmly on the side of truth and their female constituents.

Gov. DeSantis did.

Govs. Cox and Holcomb saw fit to stand on the side of the lie.

Their voters deserve better.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.