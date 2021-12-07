Oroville Wants to Secede from the Lost Cause That Is Calif.

The California town of Oroville, located in Butte County is back in the news.

The rabidly left-wing newspaper, The Guardian, reports the city council there "adopted a resolution this week stating it would oppose state and federal orders it deems to be government overreach."

The resolution then termed Oroville a "constitutional republic."

This is probably because — as you will soon see — Oroville has been the victim of California government "under-reach" for years.

Although the Guardian is appalled, the city’s Vice-Mayor Scott Thomson says residents have had enough, "I proposed [the constitutional republic resolution] after 18 months of increasingly intrusive executive mandates and what I felt to be excessive overreach by our government. After the failed recall in California, our state governor seems to [be] on a rampage and the mandates are getting more intrusive. Now he’s going after our kids and schools."

The fact the recall didn’t fail in Butte County was also an important factor.

Although statewide California sheep voted 62% in favor of continuing Gov. Gavin Hairdo’s COVID Reign of Error, in Oroville the vote was 51% in favor of returning the governor to private life.

The resolution isn’t Oroville’s first pushback against an incompetent and overreaching state government. The city earlier refused to enforce the state’s risible mask mandate since the science shows that mask-wearing is to virus protection as rabbit’s foot brandishing is to luck production.

What coverage by The Guardian fails to note is that Oroville has plenty of experience with California state government and most of it is bad.

California bureaucrats have repeatedly endangered residents there through incompetence and arrogance, the under-reach we referred to earlier.

Starting in 2017 we’ve reported on the repeated brushes with disaster citizens have had with California’s Oroville dam.

After California’s years-long drought ended, residents were faced with the danger of a rapidly filling lake behind the dam. State government officials were aware of structural problems with the main dam spillway for years and had made what they termed "repairs" that supposedly fixed the problem.

That was true as long as the spillway was just the world’s longest and steepest skateboard ramp, but when it had to be used to move water the problems began.

Water rocketed down the spillway at velocities one-third faster than the state predicted and leftist state officials too busy changing the world to fix the concrete saw a large section of the spillway collapse. That resulted in the forced evacuation of almost 200,000 county residents as the dam was in imminent danger of collapse.

Once residents returned and the water calmed the weight began to concern ‘experts.’ The problem now for area residents is not the resting weight, it’s the yo-yo dieting the lake has undergone. Up until the flood that caused the evacuation the lake was at 41% of capacity.

After all the rain the water level ballooned to 101% of capacity.

Now this colossal weight, essentially plopped down on the bedrock like a fat man collapsing in a recliner, could cause earthquakes. Turned out there weren’t any earthquakes, but the ground was still shaking as the state used explosives to blast the compromised spillway so it could be replaced with a new, supposedly sound spillway.

Once that series of potential calamities ended the fight against the China virus began. And now Oroville has not surprisingly had enough. We wish them well, but realistically nothing will come of it.

The only time Oroville residents will once again experience freedom will be when they move to Florida or Oklahoma. California is a lost cause.

