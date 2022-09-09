Make It Costly for Left to Not Leave Us Alone

Twitter’s "recovering journalist" Auron Macintyre has long contended "the side that wants to win will always beat the side that just wants to be left alone."

Which is the gospel truth.

Not surprisingly New York provides the latest example of this enduring truth. Human Events reminds us the Supreme Court recently overturned "a 1913 [New York] state law mandating individuals to show 'proper cause' for carrying firearms in the state."

Since the U.S. Constitution requires no citizen to show "proper cause" before exercising any other right enshrined in the document, overruling the law was the obvious decision.

Had New York officials been interested in following the Rule of Law, they would have proceeded to eliminate all bureaucratic and unconstitutional requirements governing carrying firearms in the state.

But in New York their democracy doesn’t rest on the rule of law. It rests on the rule of will.

In the wake of the ruling New York Democratic politicians threw a legal tantrum.

According to The Washington Times," New York legislators passed the Concealed Carry Improvement Act on July 1 — just days after the Supreme Court struck down the state’s prior licensing scheme on June 23."

And the new law imposes additional restrictions on gun ownership and "details a long list of sensitive places where carrying a firearm would be unlawful, sparking gun rights activists to say it effectively makes it almost impossible to legally carry a firearm anywhere in the state despite getting a license."

And making it all but impossible to carry a firearm in New York is the goal of the rule of will. Their intent is threefold: Make the permit process long and drawn out.

Add new hurdles to the permitting process that produce additional reasons — specious or not — to deny a permit. And then forbid those lucky few who finally receive a license from carrying a firearm in most urban areas where a weapon for self–defense is needed most.

How will this work in practice?

New York Mayor Eric Adams has cheerfully given us an outline. On MSLSD (MSNBC), during an interview, he explained, "As part of the background checks, applicants will be subjected to an in-person interview, as well as be required to provide four character references, a list of former and current social media accounts spanning three years and disclose the names of their spouse or any other adults living in their home."

New York police officers will be going door-to-door as part of the background check on permit applicants. "And I think those are the same skills that’s going to be used to look at not only social media but also knocking our neighbors’ doors, speaking to people, finding out who this individual is that we are about to allow to carry a firearm in our city," Adams concluded.

Add disgruntled neighbors and guilt-by-association to the new hurdles facing a firearms applicant.

We are giving them the benefit of the doubt when we assume New York politicians know these new impediments to a constitutional right are unconstitutional.

Under the rule of will, the reality is they simply don’t care. Using the power, financial and legal resources of the state they intend to get their way by making it too time-consuming and expensive for residents to enjoy any of the disfavored Bill of Rights.

The "just want to be left alone" demographic is therefore always on defense and attacked from every side. Is it too much to hope that eventually we will get the message and begin a proactive effort to make it too costly for the left not to leave us alone?

