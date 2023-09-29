Safe Company Pays Price for Currying Favor with Injustice

We were concerned in during the midterm elections in 2022 that Missouri was losing an excellent, effective attorney general when Eric Schmitt announced for the U.S. Senate.

Losing a great, hands on attorney general to the Senate Bloviators in D.C. seemed to be a poor trade to us.

Fortunately, for Missouri conservatives — and our peace of mind — his replacement, Attorney General Andrew Bailey, is following the example set by Schmitt.

Here is the latest example:

Last August in its unceasing effort to leave no misdemeanor and Trump supporter unprosecuted, The Injustice Dept. directed the FBI to arrest Arkansas resident Nathan Earl Hughes for the usual grab bag collection of offenses associated with the Jan. 6 "Reichstag riot."

Hughes was evidently fortunate that recent bad publicity surrounding the FBI’s favorite arrest technique — pre-dawn raid and shooting the suspect — caused the crack team to arrest him at a shopping center instead.

As a result, Hughes is still alive.

After the arrest the FBI entered Hughes’ home with a search warrant.

Inside they found a gun safe made by Utah manufacturer Liberty Safe.

The agents didn’t have the combination and Hughes wasn’t available, so they called Liberty Safe and demanded the digital override code for the safe.

Liberty no longer owned the safe, the search warrant didn’t apply to it and Liberty was under no legal obligation to help the FBI persecute another Trump political prisoner.

But that’s exactly what Liberty Safe did.

Liberty gave the FBI the code.

Even the left-adherent The New York Times picked up on this extraordinary event.

The regime media outlet pointed out that Apple fought a federal court order to help the FBI unlock an iPhone that was used by one of the Islamic terrorists in the shooting rampage that killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California, in 2015. Assuredly, The New York Times didn’t use the words "Islamic" or "terrorist" in its coverage.

There are not many members of the Tofu demographic who own gun safes, because they loathe guns. That limits Liberty’s customer base to conservatives and strong Second Amendment supporters.

That’s why until last August customers and potential customers didn’t laugh when they read, "Liberty Safe has built America's most trusted gun safes" on their website.

Right. Totally secure.

That is . . . unless the FBI comes-a-calling.

That’s when Attorney General Bailey decided to take a look at the situation.

Before we go any farther, let’s look at a little geography.

Hughes lives in Arkansas. Liberty Safe is based in Utah.

That would be enough for red state attorneys general not in Utah or Arkansas to say not my problem. Such complacency is why conservatives lose.

We need to be as aggressive in defense of conservative voters as the left is in persecuting conservative voters.

Bailey looked at the same set of facts and came to the obvious conclusion.

Liberty Safe customers in Missouri deserve protection in the future and if Liberty advertises its product as safe and secure it had dang well better be safe and secure.

Newsweek found, "the Missouri attorney general is now accusing the company of not being honest and transparent with its customers about the sharing of their safe's code information with third parties.

"'In an era where the federal government weaponizes our national security apparatus against political opponents, the last thing we need is for a private company to sell out its fellow Americans under pressure from federal bureaucrats,' Bailey said in announcing the investigation."

In this instance Liberty is paying a price for selling out red state customers to curry favor with a politicized FBI and Injustice Dept.

Right now, it will be lawyers and bad publicity during the investigation.

If Bailey uncovers actionable wrongdoing the resulting indictments will be additional punishment.

Corporations must be taught there is a price to pay for treating red state customers and red state culture like trash.

We don’t know what the outcome of the investigation will be.

What we do know is Liberty Safe has already been forced to change its policy.

"In response to the backlash, Liberty Safe said it had revised its policies, pledging only to give federal officials access to customers' safes after receiving a subpoena, instead of a simple search warrant."

