Social Leftism Wins, Redskins Name Won't Return

Your columnists long ago had given up hope that the Washington NFL franchise would re-embrace its original name and become the Redskins again.

The fact is the team would probably still be the Redskins if it had been owned by anyone other than Daniel Snyder.

Snyder’s reported pricing practices were seemingly just fine with NFL owners. And they were overjoyed when Snyder continually meddled in football operations, because that make the 'Skins easier to beat.

But the sexual harassment lawsuits and investigations may have been too much, and too far, for the NFL, which was and is desperately trying to attract more women and effeminate men to its fan base.

The pressure on Snyder to conform became so great "The Danny" threw the chief under the bus in 2022 in the hope of placating the left wing mob.

Although mob is hardly an accurate term.

As we wrote in 2015 here, Washington fans don’t have problem with the name.

The problem comes from a woman who lives 2,000 miles away in Arizona and claims the name Redskins is a racial slur.

And the professional Indians joining her feeble cause don’t represent American Indians as a whole. As we pointed out; in Anadarko, Oklahoma — the town bills itself as The Indian Capital of the Nation — the movie theater in the town, which is 41% Native American, is called the Redskin Theatre.

The Washington Post found three majority Native American high schools whose mascot is the Redskins. The three are in Red Mesa High in Arizona, Wellpinit High in Washington and Kingston High again in Oklahoma.

So how can Redskins be a slur in the white-bread D.C. area and a point of pride in Native American towns and high schools?

Still, in spite of reality and the desires of your humble columnists, the Redskins name appeared to be gone but not forgotten. Until this month and this new president.

With grit teeth the left wing, race-obsessed "journalists" at ESPN report, "President Donald Trump is threatening to hold up a new stadium deal for Washington's NFL team if it does not restore its old name of the Redskins, which is considered offensive to Native Americans."

Trump posted on Truth Social, "I may put a restriction on [the Washington Commanders] that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won't make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington."

The team had been doing the subsidy dance with Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in an effort to find the most gullible politicians who will give the billionaires who own the team the maximum amount of taxpayer money to build a new stadium.

The team struck gold in D.C. where the city government and Congress agreed to grant access to the old RFK stadium to rebuild and get development rights to acres of prime land surrounding the field.

There is a real question as to whether or not Trump can interfere with the stadium deal. Getting Congress on board with the giveaway was a good idea, because it passed a law ratifying the deal. And that same law may block Trump’s good intentions.

Still, if the owners had any soul and feel for a team that began in 1933 as the Redskins, Trump’s butting-in provides the perfect opportunity for the owners to say the matter is out of their hands and when the president speaks, they must listen.

Our hopes were raised when we thought If the USOC caved in on "hemales" in women’s sports, surely these billionaires can don the headdress and become the Redskins once again.

Only, no. It looks like the Redskins name change is this summer’s Greenland annexation.

A fun, optimistic idea while it lasted, but Trump has moved on.

The cultural jellyfish that own the team are ruled by social leftism and the focus grouped, leaden Commanders name will stay.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.