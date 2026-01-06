Comer's Made-for-TV Walz, Somalia Inquiry Can't Be Serious

MAGA voters and many taxpayers view the Somali Scandals in Minnesota as an outrage that should result in jail sentences, deportations, citizenship revocation and legislative reform.

In contrast, our comb-over conservative elected officials view the scandal as a hook that will get them on TV.

Case in point is all-show-and-no-go Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., (or should we say R–Close Up). He's the chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee and is already preparing for his next shot under the TV spotlight.

Newsmax's Charlie McCarthy has the story, "The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a hearing next week on alleged government fraud in Minnesota, Chair James Comer, R-Ky., announced Wednesday."

The TV Extravaganza, excuse us, hearing begins this week and Minnesota state Reps. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove), Walter Hudson (R-St. Michael), and Marion Rarick (R-Buffalo) are scheduled to appear.

Sorry, folks.

This is small ball.

These three members of the Minnesota Legislature have been outspoken whistleblowers.

They have repeatedly called attention to the Somali Scandal.

Of course, they will be overjoyed to appear before what Rep. Comer hopes will be a national audience.

It's another chance for them to expose incompetent Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., and his equally incompetent administration.

In a scandal this big, it takes more than two to tango.

What about the administration and the bureaucrats who signed off on the more than $1 billion stolen by Somali thieves?

Comer said, "Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have either been asleep at the wheel or complicit in a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's social services programs, Americans demand and deserve accountability for the theft of taxpayer funds."

And how does Comer plan to hold Walz and Ellison and the bureaucrats in the Walz administration "accountable"?

Here's where our patience runs completely out.

Comer has "invited" Walz and Ellison to appear before the committee and he wants the state to furnish him documents regarding the scandal.

And there we see the lack of seriousness in this made-for-TV operation.

If Comer were serious, he would subpoena Walz and Ellison and force them to appear before the committee to testify. And during their testimony, the two would be under oath.

That way if they fall back on the standard left wing response to uncomfortable facts by lying, either one can be indicted for perjury.

And if they refuse to honor the subpoena and don't appear, then they can go to jail like former Trump administration official Dr. Peter Navarro.

That's what a serious elected official does.

The Trump administration has taken positive steps, which is solid. The Justice Dept. has charged 98 people and 60 have been convicted or pled guilty. It has also embarked on "a recent move to freeze federal child care payments to the state."

That's a start and a good one.

Best of all, and confirmation the Trump administration is over the target, Politico.com reports with outrage, "White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration is seeking to revoke the citizenship status of U.S. citizens of Somali descent who were charged with benefits fraud."

This brings us back to Ringmaster Comer. He's not in the executive branch.

What options does he have? Here's a suggestion: Introduce legislation to repeal this fraud-ridden program and replace it with a lean, strict program which protects taxpayers first.

Send the legislation to the Senate and let the Democratic Party go on record opposing reform and supporting fraud.

Oh, wait. That's not an option either. Post-LBJ filibuster rules let leftg wing Democratic senators kill legislation in the shadows without ever taking responsibility.

That means enjoy the hearing because that's it.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.