Catatonic, Cash-Addicted Congress Won't Go to Rehab

When It Comes to Gravy Trains, Nothing 'Do Nothing' About This Congress

While most conservatives, and even many Republicans, are pleased with the almost round-the-clock executive order machine of the Trump White House, many are also wondering why there isn’t the same level of activity, or any activity at all for that matter, coming from Congress?!

Sadly, but not surprisingly, our catatonic Congress makes work-from-home federal employees look like beehives of activity by comparison.

The Washington Times has some of the details and the news is not good.

Right now, both houses are "working" on a budget reconciliation bill that is being sold to Trump voters as the Big Bang in government reform and cutting spending.

And this isn’t Trumpian hype.

This is possible!

A budget reconciliation bill only needs a simple majority in both houses to pass and the Republicans have enough members to do so.

The only variable holding up passage is, you guessed it, individual Republicans.

Here’s one example:

Biden’s hilariously misnamed and fraudulent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was a multi-billion-dollar gift to the left:

It provides thousands of patronage jobs for left-wingers.

It funds anti-fossil fuel organizations and the employees.

It imposes economy and power generation roadblocks on the nation’s power grid.

It gives billions to wealthy "green energy" subsidy farmers.

It helps Chinese firms that build solar panels and windmills, and it does so by increasing deficit spending.

It also gives jobs to people who won’t vote GOP.

It funds organizations that work against Republican policies.

It makes the power grid as susceptible to the weather as a summer picnic.

And . . . it helps China!

Repealing this travesty should be automatic even for our spineless members of congress.

Only there’s one side effect from the bill we left out.

The subsidy farming companies that have latched on to the green energy scam take some of the tax dollars they’ve bled from Uncle Sam and contribute to politicians whose vote they want to rent.

That makes the IRA the worst of all worlds.

The Trump White House has admirably promised, "Inflation Reduction Act credits will be repealed to the fullest extent possible."

That extent will be essentially zero if four RINOs in the U.S. Senate get their way.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, John Curtis, R-Utah, Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., signed a letter that reads, "A wholesale repeal, or the termination of certain individual credits, would create uncertainty, jeopardizing capital allocation, long-term project planning, and job creation in the energy sector and across our broader economy."

Translation?

If taxpayers don’t continue subsidizing these economically insane, money losing projects that only help leftist voters, our donors will lose money and won’t contribute to our next campaign.

Maybe if Trump installed a windmill in each of their backyards, it might change their minds. Unfortunately, so far, the president has only declared war on members of congress who vote with him 90% of the time.

The disloyal RINOs have gotten off scot-free.

We aren’t optimistic regarding the prospects for a budget bill that cuts spending and shrinks the size of the bloated federal government. Too many of our "combover conservatives" have become addicted to spending and subsidies and they show no inclination to ever enter political rehab.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.