Ego and Arrogance Will Likely Depose Andrew the First

Tin–pot dictator, Tin–pot governor the only difference is scale.

Both are autocratic, filled with self-importance, imperious in dealing with subordinates —and most importantly — possess more than highly questionable levels of competency.

Andrew Cuomo, the Nicolás Maduro of New York, checks all the boxes.

Cuomo wrote a book lauding himself and his special brand of disease leadership.

The book was titled, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

We’ve heard a copy of the book (signed or unsigned) will get you a 10 percent discount from any New York state nursing home — as long as you agree to enter the coronavirus wing.

Then he eagerly accepted an Emmy Award — who gives those leftist doorstops out anyway? — also for his disease management and "leadership."

Both of those double-up on self-importance.

Imperious?

Choose from any of the following: he threatens reporters whose coverage he dislikes.

His excellency Andrew the First threatened to ruin the career of another Democrat; an elected official who dared to question his policies.

And Cuomo has allegedly sexually harassed a number of women over the years including at least one who resigned from his staff last week.

As for competence, there are thousands of families across New York who can testify to what could be deemed the apparent lack of that.

At the beginning of the epidemic, Cuomo ordered COVID-19 patients into nursing homes where the most vulnerable population of all was exposed by executive order to the disease that killed them.

By the beginning of March, 15, 430 nursing home patients had died of coronavirus, far surpassing the death toll in any other state.

And even then, we can’t be sure that figure is accurate.

Members of his own administration have admitted nursing home patient deaths were concealed to hide the terrible truth from the public and possibly the Emmy Awards committee.

And now we come to the autocratic.

This is where tin–pot dictators and tin–pot governors really shine.

Rules are for the little people. Rules for thee, but not for me.

The rulers have their own way of doing things.

And now The Washington Post — earlier one of Cuomo’s big fans — brings us the scoop.

At a time when tests for Covid–19 were in short supply, New York’s maximum leader made an exception for his family. "Chris Cuomo (Andrew’s little brother) received special treatment from the state for the coronavirus: "The CNN anchor was swabbed by a top New York Department of Health doctor, who visited his Hamptons home to collect samples from him and his family, the people with knowledge of the matter said.'"

And that’s not all, "his mother and at least one of his sisters were also tested by top health department officials — some several times, the sources said. Two sources told the Times Union that Eleanor Adams, a doctor who is now an adviser to New York state’s health commissioner, conducted testing on Chris Cuomo at his Long Island home."

That’s the kind of curb service the rest of New York residents definitely didn’t get during the testing shortage.

Fox News summed it up, "New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker directed health officials to prioritize the governor's own family and figures with ties to his administration in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Wednesday."

Naturally, when reporters asked Zucker to comment, he hid in the scoundrel’s first refuge in our modern world — privacy, "You’re asking professionals who took an oath to protect a patient’s privacy to violate that oath and compromise their integrity," said Gary Holmes, a spokesman for the New York State Department of Health.

Andrew Cuomo is what happens in states without term limits.

He’s currently in his third and was angling for his fourth, until his career cratered from a combination of ego and arrogance.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with addedhumor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.