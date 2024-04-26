Title IX Metastasizes: Protects Delusions, Deviancy

Outkick.com’s Dan Zaksheske suddenly found himself in charge of the Men in Women’s Sports beat when he asked South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley if she thought hemales belonged in female sports.

Staley’s answer was woke-speak at its finest: "If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play."

The blowback from the gaggle of presstitutes that comprise the regime medias sports flacks was immediate and hostile.

How dare he?!?!?!

So, like any real reporter would do, Zaksheske doubled down and asked all of the Final 16 women’s basketball coaches the same question and none of the remaining 15 bothered to answer him.

That's understandable when we note those coaches work in an environment that is hostile to sanity.

What is surprising to us is that one of the more famous female players from last season — no, not Caitlin Clark — has come down firmly on the side of reality and rejected the idea of hemales playing against females.

According to Fox News, Angel Reese, who won a national championship playing for Louisiana State University (LSU) during the 2023 – 2024 season, "put out a simple post about women in sports on Monday.

The new Chicago Sky star urged followers and anyone who read her posts on X to 'protect young women in sports!!!'"

The post had more than 1.4 million impressions by the afternoon on the day it appeared.

Reese was chosen by the Chicago Sky as the seventh pick in the first round of the WNBA’s recently completed draft.

Whether Reese’s entirely reasonable and logical conclusion will survive being dropped into the WNBA’s cesspool of leftist activism and sexual orientation advocacy remains to be seen.

During the same week the Biden administration weighed in and it added another clause to the suicide pact it has with the nation.

This time it was new regulations regarding Title IX.

That title was originally designed to grant women "equality" in education but has now metastasized to include all sorts of delusions and sexual deviancy in a new protected class.

And the rules for adjudicating harms both real and imagined to this particularly prickly class are a rerun of the sexual abuse star chamber proceedings the courts had to ban for male vs female conflicts.

The only contentious issue Biden’s merry band of culture destroyers didn’t include in this most recent rule set was hemales in female sports.

The reason? There is an election coming in November and the idea of men playing against women in women’s sports is universally unpopular with parents of daughters and other functionally intelligent Americans.

That doesn’t mean the Biden Borg has changed its mind on the issue.

It just means that in spite of what Reese and millions of other reasonable people believe, if Biden wins the rule that will insure hemales can beat women in their own sports will come after the election.

