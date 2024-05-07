Maryland Rewards Illegal Immigrants with a Healthcare Perk

Maryland’s legislature wants to make it possible for people like Laken Riley’s murderer to buy health insurance just like law abiding Maryland citizens.

This latest example of moral exhibitionism is titled "The Access to Care Act."

If it’s signed by Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., the new law will allow those here illegally to buy health insurance on Obamacare exchanges in Maryland.

We can’t decide if this law is an exercise in futility or stupidity.

The legislature might as well pass a law allowing carjackers to buy liability insurance for their new rides.

If you’ve had the unfortunate experience of going to that Dante’s "Nine Circles of Hell" known as the hospital emergency room, you know illegal immigrants are already getting all the healthcare they need.

Why would anyone here illegally buy health insurance when their emergency room visits — and translators — are absolutely free thanks to a lunatic Supreme Court decision?

Fox News Digital reports that sources tried to be reassuring and said, "The bill would not add additional costs to Maryland taxpayers."

This is a lie in keeping with all the other Obamacare lies.

In the unlikely event an illegal immigrant decides to abandon the emergency room in favor of the waiting room, he will discover health insurance premiums on the exchange are determined on the basis of income.

Since much of illegal immigrants' income is off the books, most will be able to buy the coverage at a heavily subsidized rate.

And who do you think is subsidizing the rates?

Maryland taxpayers.

The governmental catering to illegal immigrants is astonishing to behold.

It’s the replacement theory with both feet on the gas pedal.

Four more years under the Joe Biden administration and the country will be lost.

Drowned under a never-ending wave of the world’s envious, eager for their chance to jump on Uncle Sam’s gravy train.

Without massive, unrelenting deportations under a Trump administration — along with defunding pro-illegal immigrants non-governmental organizations (NGOs) — and prosecution of all "sanctuary" politicians, there is little hope for protecting the character and government of the United States.

The Access to Care Act is just another in the long list of laws undermining the U.S.

It’s another giveaway to those entering the country illegally, at the expense of taxpayers.

It will encourage lawbreaking by attracting more illegal immigrants to Maryland, and it further cheapens genuine U.S. citizenship.

We were asked recently on X what's the advantage of being a U.S. citizen these days compared to all the freebies and handouts given to illegal immigrants?

Our answer was citizens get to pay taxes and register for the draft.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.