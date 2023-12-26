Will a Conn. Court Return Sanity to School Sports?

A recent Associated Press (AP) story is just packed with information for those readers who have been following the invasion of women’s high school sports by "hemales."

The story is a "two-fer."

First it tells us, "Opponents of Connecticut’s policy letting transgender girls compete in girls high school sports will get a second chance to challenge it in court, an appeals court ruled Friday, which revived the case without weighing in on its merits."

And second, it demonstrates beyond all doubt the seemingly moral and intellectual bankruptcy at the AP.

Consider this sentence: " . . . judges found the cisgender runners have standing to sue and have described injuries that might qualify for monetary damages.

"The runners also seek to alter certain athletic records, alleging they were deprived of honors and opportunities at elite track-and-field events because they say 'male athletes' were permitted to compete against them."

"Cisgender" is word created by gender-bender fanatics to describe normal girls and normal boys. No one not blinded by perverse gender ideology would think of using the word, which implies there are a range of imaginary genders. AP’s use of the term demonstrates the "presstitutes" are left-adherents first, reporters distant seconds, and thirds.

Then AP puts scare quotes around "male athletes" implying this is some attack on those competitors, when in fact it is an accurate description of males pretending to be females for the purposes of competition.

This is not the work of a balanced news organization.

It is the work of a volunteer public relations team for cultural Marxists.

Once readers make their way past the propaganda and gender lies, there is good news for parents of female high school competitors.

The girls have standing to sue and the result of being forced to compete against men creates a tort that allows the girls to sue for monetary damages.

The runners are also demanding that records from the races be corrected and any placing by male athletes running in female races be expunged from the record.

"Roger Brooks, a lawyer for the Alliance Defending Freedom, said the decision was a victory 'not only for the women who have been deprived of medals, potential scholarships, and other athletic opportunities, but for all female athletes across the country.'"

Sanity in women’s sports is making progress.

So far 20 states have banned hemales from playing on K-12 and college teams.

Naturally, Connecticut hasn’t done that and we aren’t optimistic the court will force a change. But there is hope.

The sane response to gender insanity would be to ban hemales from female sports. Period.

Weak legislators could compromise by adding a separate category for mentally-ill boys pretending to be girls.

Where that solution has been tried, it has not been popular with the hemales because it means they can’t beat girls and they don’t get the media attention they crave.

Our advice to girls and their parents trapped in school systems run by weaklings and ideologs is to protest by lining up on the starting-line, and then just standing there when the race or game begins.

That will send a message even the oblivious can’t ignore.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.