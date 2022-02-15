Has Durham Proved That Trump Was Right All Along?

When the Trump-Russia Collusion was imaginary, the opposition media couldn’t get enough of it. Now that the truth has come out and we learn it was a conspiracy of Democrats and the national security swamp to spy on Donald Trump while he was a candidate (and as president) the media has lost all interest in the story.

The Washington Examiner reports, "Special Counsel John Durham says he is building a case to show the technology executive with whom an indicted Democratic lawyer on the payroll of Hillary Clinton's campaign was working to build a Trump-Russia collusion narrative gained access to internet traffic at the White House to try and obtain dirt on former President Donald Trump."

This is a legitimate political bombshell and there is zero coverage in The Washington Post, The New York Times or national broadcast news.

But the same cast of outside conspirators have plenty of time and space to cover the Roto–Rooter "scandal" in the White House.

Durham has discovered a tech executive, Neustar Senior Vice-President Rodney Joffe, conspired with Clinton’s lawfirm, Perkins Coie, to spy on the Trump campaign when it was based in Trump Tower.

This is a digital burglary — just like Watergate.

Then, after Trump was elected, the conspirators continued to spy on "the Executive Office of the President of the United States."

This is long past a digital burglary.

The term for this is espionage, which is a treasonable offense.

Parenthetically, it’s also notable and perhaps telling that the federal government’s vast "counter-espionage apparatus" which spends billions snooping nationally and globally, couldn't find this blatant spying going on right under its collective noses.

Nixon used his own, private militia to conduct the Watergate conspiracy, but Hillary Clinton and the swamp manipulated a seemingly more-than-willing FBI and CIA to spy on Trump.

Your tax dollars at work subverting the election and the government.

Let us be clear.

This is worse than Watergate. Much worse. It is, in fact, an attempted coup. A conspiracy of lawbreakers then aided by a conspiracy of silence now.

There is no bright side to this revelation. As Byron York points out, the spying Trump claimed he was subjected to is an undeniable fact.

Federal agencies conspiring to spy on a presidential candidate with the push of the candidate’s opponent is a genuine threat to our republic and its republican form of government.

And it is a threat that cannot be tolerated.

Electing an "America First" conservative is crucial in 2024.

A candidate who will focus on this threat will surround himself with solid, courageous conservatives — instead of RINO family members.

Conservatives must be ready to take the national security state head on. These rogue agencies and their rogue employees are past reform.

The only accountability left is abolishment. End the agencies and indict the conspirators.

Then new agencies, subject to strict oversight, must be established. And the patriots in charge of this crucial project must be willing to withstand what is sure to be withering attacks from leftist stenographers in the opposition media who appear to be long past reform.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.