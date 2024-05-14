Abortion Without Apology Advocates Masterfully Hide Truth

The Washington Times has performed a service for truth and the preservation of the unborn. Valerie Richardson put the main arguments abortion advocates make when trying to persuade women that restrictions on abortion are cruel and unfeeling into perspective.

That’s why they use the term "pro-choice" (or abortion rights) and "reproductive health" to attempt to mask the real cruelty of tearing the tiny body of the unborn to pieces, then discarding it with the trash.

When talking to independent women voters, and some soft Republican women, the abortion propagandists focus on situations that are far outside the normal course of events.

Presient Joe Biden, in his comparatively reecent State of the Union shout-fest, focused on "the struggles of a Texas woman whose unborn baby had a fatal chromosomal condition.

"She wound up traveling out of state to terminate her pregnancy."

Using his usual subtle and nuanced way of speaking, Biden said, "There are state laws banning the right to choose, criminalizing doctors and forcing survivors of rape and incest to leave their states as well to get the care they need."

There are eight states that report on the reasons women have for an abortion.

Using data from 2022 the Charlotte Lozier Institute issued a valuable report: "The institute found that [three tenths of one percent] of women cited rape and/or incest, and [two tenths of one percent] were because of 'risk to the woman’s life or a major bodily function.'

"Another 2.5% of respondents pointed to other physical health concerns, and 1.3 % cited fetal abnormalities.:

"The Lozier analysis found that 95.7% had abortions for 'elective and unspecified reasons.'"

And what were these weighty reasons for taking the life of the unborn?

"[The] Guttmacher Institute provided more detail. About three-quarters of women reported in 1987 and 2004 that 'having a baby would dramatically change my life,' either because having a child would 'interfere with education' or 'interfere with job/employment/career.'

"Money was also a problem. In 2004, 73% said they couldn’t afford a baby, up from 69% in 1987."

Richardson then states the obvious, " . . . research indicates that the vast majority of abortions are for reasons other than those touted by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, whose support for abortion access on the stump has focused on worst-case scenarios."

Translation?

The sex was fun, but the resulting responsibility of a baby means the baby has to die.

That is the dark underbelly of the abortion industrial complex that advocates do their best to hide from the tender sensibilities of independent suburban women.

It’s not rape, incest, and the health of the mother.

It’s no man, no money, and no sense of responsibility.

Remarkably enough, this reliance on exceptions and euphemisms angers the real abortion avengers. These are truly less-than-moral people you wouldn’t want to leave your children around.

"That focus on dire medical situations offends some pro-choice advocates. They argue that it feeds the narrative that abortion is acceptable only in emergencies or cases of rape instead of framing abortion as a right."

In their especially cruel and heartless mania, it’s abortion without apology.

Any time. Any reason. Anywhere.

As one up front fanatic complained, "By not saying the word 'abortion,' it implies that it’s taboo or something to be ashamed of," Kellie Copeland, executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio, told The Associated Press (AP).

"It’s stigmatizing and harmful. The president should do better."

That’s the viewpoint the left keeps carefully hidden from the general public.

Because they know the truth of the abortion industrial complex might finally cause some of the suburban "choice" voters to wake up and start voting to keep the unborn alive.

(A related article may be found here.)

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.