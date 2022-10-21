Leftists Suffer Head-On Ideology Collision

Boston Children’s Hospital evidently has a wing devoted to "medical professionals" who also happen to be demons.

The name on the door is "Gender MultiSpecialty Service (GeMS) Clinic," which we can’t help but think is more appealing than its true name: Hell.

Dr. Kerry McGregor, according to several outlets, is now under fire for having been captured on video announcing that "a good portion" of her patients "know their gender identity from the womb."

Someone call the "Ideology Crash Investigation Team" because there’s been a big one.

The abortion fanatics at Planned Parenthood (with a branch office Hell near you!) claim that almost until birth what is residing in a mother’s womb is just a "clump of cells."

That’s part of the mystery and wonder of allowing a birth to occur. What will the woman giving birth finally produce? A boy? A girl? Or . . . ?

Clumpdom is also one of the main justifications for abortion.

If what is in the womb is just some sort of growth, like a tumor or a wart, what’s the big deal about removing it?

According to Big Abortion, life doesn’t begin until the doctor slaps the baby (not a clump this time!) on the behind and it starts to cry.

Now unless there has been startling progress in "clump" science, we would wage that a "clump of cells" doesn’t have a sex in the first place, much less the wrong one.

So, this admission by Dr. McGregor is a new milestone that flies in the face of leftist "reproductive" propaganda dating back for decades.

Leftists, however, can turn on a dime and ignore previous proclamations if the end result adds to their pocketbook or prestige.

McGregor helpfully made a video and goes on to explain that late–bloomers make their announcement later, "some children express their gender identity as soon as they can talk.

"They may say phrases like 'I’m a girl' or 'I’m a boy.' Kids know very, very early. We see a variety of young children, all the way down to ages 2 and 3 and usually up to the ages of 9."

As you can see, this tomboy eradication project isn’t choosy when it comes to age.

There is more concern about age at your average college campus bar.

One of our sons, when he was younger, used to contend he was a character in the video game "Fallout." But that didn’t mean we wanted his brain reprogrammed every few years when a new version of the game was released.

To say nothing of having his reproductive organs mutilated by a modern-day Dr. Mengele.

Preying on confused children and their equally confused or brainwashed parents is simply evil. Yet the practitioners of these outrages boast about their work until they are caught.

There’s another hell beachhead in Washington, D.C. where Children’s National Hospital crows about "'gender-affirming medical care and gender-affirming hysterectomy’ among the services offered for ‘patients between the ages of 0-21’according to internet archives."

And children defender Christopher Rufo found, "Chicago's largest children's hospital, Lurie's Children's Hospital of Chicago, offers 'kink,' 'BDSM' and 'trans-friendly' sex toys for children."

These people's true motives must be questioned. They’ve just exchanged dirty raincoats and retro vans for a new wing at a "children’s hospital."

There is no medical or ethical justification for exploiting and irreversibly damaging children as these "hospitals" claim to do.

It is long past time for Red State governors, legislatures, accreditation boards, and law enforcement to step in and end this abuse now. We imagine all these states have laws on the books against child abuse and child sexual abuse.

Why not start enforcing those laws today?

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.