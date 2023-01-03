Parents Beware: Public, School Libraries Going Woke

Let’s start the new year off with a story about a victory for decency, innocence, and children!

Kirk Cameron — a Christian actor and writer — has written a new children’s book, "As You Grow." The New York Post describes the book thusly, "It’s an illustrated children’s book and part of a series that celebrates the positive qualities of kindness, joy, patience, compassion and other biblical values. The book is published by Brave Books as part of its monthly subscription books service for families and children.

"'Let your strength and gentleness be what draws others to you. Because you’ve been cared for, care for others,' Cameron’s book says, in part."

Naturally, Cameron and his publisher thought an excellent place to introduce parents and children to his new book would be at a public library.

He contacted the Indianapolis Public Library and the Scarsdale, New York Public Library to arrange for a reading session.

Since both libraries had previously proudly hosted the perverted and degenerate drag queen story hour, Cameron assumed libraries boasting of diversity of thought would have no problem with his story hour.

He was wrong.

Woke library staffs don’t have any room for wholesome books that reinforce Christian and mainstream views of conduct for youngsters.

The Scarsdale library replied, "we are not interested in this program."

Indianapolis also turned Cameron down.

That’s when Cameron and his publisher fought back and informed the libraries that welcoming sexual degenerates and shunning Christians was not only unfair, but it was also illegal.

That’s when both libraries caved in and agreed to a wholesome story hour.

As Cameron told Fox News, "I hope that this victory acts as a source of courage for Christians and conservatives across the country to be brave and not back down, making sure that we are the salt of the earth and the light of the darkness."

Story hour at the Indianapolis Public Library was first and it quickly became a historic event. Without any publicity help at all from the grudging staff at the library, Cameron set an attendance record for the library.

As his publisher, Brave Books, described it, "In 137 years of the Indianapolis Public Library’s history, NEVER ONCE have they had over 2,500 people show up to a single event. UNTIL TODAY."

Cameron’s event filled his assigned room to capacity and the overflow crowd formed lines that extended throughout the library. As the crowd waited patiently, it broke into a rendition of "God Bless America" that can’t have improved the mood of the library staff.

There are a number of lessons to be learned from this victory for virtue.

The positives ones are there is a demand for decent, moral, age-appropriate reading material for children.

Second, Christians should stand up for their right to be heard in public spaces without censorship by woke totalitarians.

Third, parents will turn out with their children for events that feature this type of programming.

The negative lesson is also a warning for parents. The librarians of your childhood are long gone. Public and school libraries are now run by woke ideologues who are only interested in pushing leftist literature on impressionable children and young people.

Parents must be on their guard with regard to libraries and closely monitor programming and the programmers at their local libraries.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.