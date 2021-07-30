Turn Off the TV, Step Back and Evaluate the True COVID Facts

"Chicken Little" made one wrong prediction of doom and the poor poultry spokesperson became a social pariah for eternity.

The CDC is a fountain of misinformation — predicting doom, backtracking on predictions, issuing decrees, backtracking on decrees, ignoring inconvenient science and recycling virus policies that didn’t work the first time — and yet pocket totalitarians in government at all levels follow CDC "expert" advice without question.

Now the pandemic porn purveyors at the CDC are using the Delta variant as the latest excuse to flex their authoritarian instincts.

It’s time to turn off the TV, step back, go outside for a maskless walk and then come back and evaluate the facts.

In a recent interview on CNBC’s "Squawk Box" Johns Hopkins’ Dr. Marty Makary tried to put the virus in perspective. "There’s a lot of good news out there, and I think that people need to hear that good news right now. People have an entirely distorted perception of risk."

Dr. Makary was polite enough to avoid pointing out the majority of the "distorted perception of risk" is due to what can be best decribed as the opposition media’s hyperventilating "Virus Apocalypse" coverage.

Here's context you don't get from the mask mandate militia:

Dr. Makary said the current threat presented by COVID-19 today is dramatically lower than it was one year ago. Even better, for younger Americans, "the case fatality rate of COVID has become similar to seasonal flu. 'Right now, we’ve got 1/50th the number of daily cases of this virus" compared with cases of flu during a mild season in the U.S.'"

COVID-19 cases less deadly than the flu?

We’ll wager you haven’t heard that on any of the leftist shout shows.

And as for the ‘"surge," "The seven-day average of new daily COVID cases in the U.S. is around 15,800, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. That’s down more than 60% from roughly a month ago, when the U.S. average of new daily coronavirus infections was around 45,000.

"The highest single day of new cases in the U.S. was 300,462 on Jan. 2."

This is why the CDC, leftist politicians and the opposition media now focus on the percentage of cases and not the actual number of cases.

The real numbers don’t reinforce the panic.

Makary concluded, "[Americans] need to be careful if they’re unvaccinated and not had the infection, but we need to move on at some point."

Yet moving on is exactly what the "virus panic industrial complex" does not want.

America returns to normal and their new-found power evaporates like the vision of Joe Biden driving an 18-wheeler.

And before we go, here’s the science surrounding the dreaded Delta variant.

Daniel Horowitz, a writer at The Blaze, researched Delta and his numbers support Dr. Makary’s conclusions. Using data supplied by the government of the UK and published in Public Health England the inescapable conclusion is very positive. "the Delta variant has a 0.1% case fatality rate (CFR) out of 31,132 Delta sequence infections confirmed by investigators.

"That is the same rate as the flu . . . In other words, Delta is literally the flu with a CFR identical to it. This is exactly what every respiratory pandemic has done through history: morphed into more transmissible and less virulent form that forces the other mutations out since you get that one."

The Delta variant is actually good news since it’s less harmful and getting it provides robust natural immunity to any COVID virus.

It’s time to treat the CDC and the rest of the pandemic porn purveyors with the same derision that greeted Chicken Little.

Think for yourself.

Live your own life.

Don’t tolerate any more encroachments on your liberty.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.