Are TVs Attracting the Pandemic?

What are California residents to do when they are convinced their own state government is trolling them?

The Urban Dictionary defines trolling as: The art of deliberately, cleverly, and secretly [angering] people, usually via the internet, using dialogue.

Now that Joe Biden has been elected president of the United States and Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom is the target of a recall effort, the science on the "Flumanchu" has miraculously changed.

KTLA informs us, "After a two-month ban, Los Angeles County restaurants are once again welcoming customers for outdoor dining Friday." The get-out-of-"Wuflu"-jail order includes restaurants, wineries and breweries.

Then the troll takes effect: "But when the eateries reopen, they can’t have televisions on, according to the county’s new health officer order."

What’s the science behind that senseless royal decree?

Nowhere else in the country are restaurants forbidden to operate their TVs. Costco’s electronics’ departments have multiple TVs going from open to close, some with a screen as big as a bedsheet.

Yet there have been no reports of coronavirus outbreaks in Costco.

Why are televisions only potentially deadly when patrons are chewing?

Does the virus hover inside the set’s electromagnetic field waiting to pounce when patrons lower their mask?

No. This is just another arbitrary rule from petty bureaucrats who are drunk on their own power and shielded from accountability by the hysteria surrounding the pandemic.

For the first time in modern history "doctor’s orders" now have the force of law and these paper-pushers aren’t about to surrender that power willingly.

As you may have guessed, electronics aren’t the only area where these witch doctors are flexing their collective biceps. A maximum of six people are allowed at each table and all must be from the same household.

Servers will be checking ID for drinks and checking ID for a common address. Tables must be at least eight feet apart, because six feet isn’t enough for the California coronavirus variety, which has been known to leap way over six feet.

The last requirement shows the LA County "health experts" can’t even follow the science of the feds. In Los Angeles, any restaurant employees coming into contact with customers must wear a mask and a face shield.

The question is: Why? The mask rules recently issued by the CDC for interstate travel specifically say a face shield does not qualify as protection from the virus.

No matter. In Los Angeles County just do it because they say so.

And keep doing it until the "experts" finally issue an order so foolish, nonsensical and objectionable that the sheep, excuse us residents, finally rise up in open rebellion and decide it’s time to start living their lives again. Troll or no troll.

