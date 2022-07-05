Tony LA Suburb Votes for Civic Cultural Suicide

West Hollywood is a wealthy suburb of Los Angeles featuring some of LA County’s most popular and "buzzworthy" restaurants and clubs.

It currently boasts a population of 35,000 not counting pickpockets.

An exact number of pickpockets is hard to come by since the shrinking law enforcement presence is dealing with an astounding 137% increase in crime.

However, the New York Post verifies that West Hollywood, "has recently become a destination for pickpockets." And we’ll wager the pickpockets aren’t alone, since a triple–digit increase in crime has room for many varieties of criminal.

The response from the West Hollywood city council has been completely in keeping with California’s reputation as La La Land.

By a vote of 3 to 2 the council "voted to slash law enforcement funding, leaving the California city famous for its bustling Sunset Strip nightlife destination with up to five fewer deputies on patrol."

Fox News notes, "Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne amended the budgets to re-allocate funds for sheriff's deputies to the Block-by-Block program, which staffs unarmed security ambassadors who provide the city with supplemental law enforcement services."

Councilman John D’Amico explains, "In my mind, this is an increase of safety services with 60 additional eyes on the street working directly with the residents and the sheriff and code compliance and our social services providers and two fewer deputies this fall."

How more witnesses and fewer arrests will contribute to public safety was left unexplained, but we think it would be informative to check all the council’s campaign finance reports for contributions from private security firms.

Lest readers think the city has turned the entire culture over to the criminal element, we must add that funding has been restored to a small "entertainment policing team" which could mean tough times ahead for street mimes.

At the same time they were reducing the number of cops on the street, the council voted to allow bars to stay open until 4am, which extends the daily hunting season for pickpockets, armed robbers, rapists, car thieves and your garden-variety mugger.

And that’s not the only favor leftists have done recently for the criminal community that comprises much of their base and all of their street enforcement arm.

KTLA broke the news that, "The names, addresses, and license types of every Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW) permit holder in California were exposed as part of a data breach suffered by the state Department of Justice, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office."

The "accidental data breach," "included the CCW holders’ name, age, address, Criminal Identification Index (CII) number and license type (Standard, Judicial, Reserve and Custodial). The information included every CCW holder in the state."

Many conservatives felt this was California leftist’s revenge for the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling that restored 2nd Amendment rights to residents of states where receiving a CCW was subject to the whim and veto of gun grabbers.

Now every criminal in California knows which law-abiding citizens have a legal gun in their home. Conservatives concluded that since the leftists in California couldn’t confiscate these legal guns, the leftists would post the information so criminals could steal the guns.

We disagree.

Like extending bar hours in West Hollywood, this "accidental data breach" is another public service to some of the left’s strongest supporters. Having these addresses means burglars and home invaders can avoid those homes and reduce the likelihood of suffering personal harm while inflicting harm on the innocent.

Those left entirely untouched by either event will be the people who are always untouched by their malignant acts. The politicians and our elite overlords who already have armed, private security that takes orders from them and not the public.

