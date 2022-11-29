Don't Worry, Biden Won't Jeopardize His China Investment

The stock market is tanking. The bond market is way down. And your retirement funds are looking more and more like your vacation fund.

Yet the performance of one nation’s investment in a single family continues to outperform the almost any other investment vehicle.

Of course, we’re speaking of the millions of dollars China has sent the Biden family over the years.

Oh, Biden has a set of cue cards that contain a few pugnacious phrases with regard to China and Joe dutifully reads each one, but his actions — or lack thereof — continue to favor the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to the detriment of the country he’s supposed to be leading.

Biden’s fanatical green energy transformation puts the United States at the mercy of China’s windmill and solar panel manufacturers.

His push toward toy battery-powered cars makes the America dependent on rare earth exports from China used to make the batteries; which fail to store enough power.

We’ve seen what Russia did with energy exports to Europe after the Ukraine war broke out. Why does anyone think China will act differently when the U.S. is dependent on communists to supply the means to produce wind and solar power here?

Biden is actively making our nation vulnerable to its enemy.

Brandon won’t even take action against a single Chinese company that poses a direct threat to our nation’s young people. A threat he could end with a single order.

Here’s the background. During an interview on Fox News Sunday Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., (who sees things from the left side of things and is a rabid anti–Trumper) admitted to the shock and amazement of all present that President Trump had been correct in one area.

And that’s the threat TikTok poses to young people.

"Well, I think Donald Trump was right. I mean, TikTok is an enormous threat," Warner said. He added, "So, if you're a parent, and you've got a kid on TikTok, I would be very, very concerned. All of that data that your child is inputting and receiving is being stored somewhere in Beijing."

And that statement for some reason doesn’t address the content that TikTok is pushing on children. Your child’s phone is essentially a mobile-sewer-connection.

China certainly knows this, and on the mainland TikTok content is rigorously censored so as not to infect China’s youth.

The reason Warner is less concerned about content is probably because most of the worst degenerate and culture contaminating content is produced by his colleagues-in-arms in the left camp.

By focusing on data, Warner can avoid pushback and still oppose the app.

Warner is not alone.

"FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr called on regulators to ban the app in the U.S., and FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that it contributes to China's status as the No. 1 thief of U.S. data in the world."

Wray testified before Congress last week, "China’s vast hacking program is the world’s largest, and they have stolen more Americans’ personal and business data than every other nation combined. [Dangers] include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection . . . be used for influence operations if they so chose or to control software on millions of devices, which gives the opportunity to potentially tactically compromise personal devices."

TikTok’s official response was the epitome of smug, "TikTok pushed back on Carr, arguing the commissioner has no role in discussions with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The FCC has no authority to regulate TikTok."

Which brings us to the question of who does have the power and why aren’t they defending the interests of the USA?

The answer would be Joe Biden.

If he can order loans to be forgiven and drilling to stop, he can certainly order his political appointees to take action against TikTok. Only that order is never given.

Meanwhile, China continues to strip mine data and contaminate minds in the U.S. while its undercover agent, Joe Biden, does nothing.

That’s what we call wise investing.

