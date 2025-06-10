Strip Mining the China Way: Stealing U.S. Intellectual Property

Are We Willingly Handing Over Our Intellectual Property to China?

We think it might be informative to analyze the bank accounts of the people in the U.S. State Department, who are in charge of approving student visas for China.

Do they make a lot of trips to China?

Do they make paid appearances before Chinese groups?

Do they have consulting contracts with Chinese companies or Chinese non-profits?

Or do they have similar arrangements with U.S. universities that benefit from the full price the Chinese pay for their tuition?

Surely, there must be some motivation besides incompetence or hate for the U.S. which explains the open-door Chinese applicants receive here.

Is there a problem, you ask?

Other than the fact China is the number one world rival of the U.S. and we have been in a one-sided cold war with China for decades.

Your columnists say "one-sided," because China is the only member of the twosome that’s been fighting for most of the time.

The U.S., dating back to the Bush interregnum, has been content to do nothing while U.S. politicians and officials peddle Chinese influence.

Let’s look at a roundup of Chinese news brought to us by Fox News.

"Border patrol officials intercepted 50,000 kilos of precursor chemicals this week used in the process of manufacturing methamphetamines, sent from China and intended for members of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

"In addition to providing the cartels with the chemicals needed to make illicit drugs, Chinese entities are also one of the foremost actors in helping them launder their proceeds, according to the Treasury Department.

"In the latest incident, two Chinese nationals were charged with allegedly smuggling a 'dangerous biological pathogen' into the U.S. to study at a University of Michigan laboratory.

"Last month, an expansive investigation by a group of Stanford students detailed how there is a culture of students and faculty at their school doing work for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"The report highlighted how some students want to work with the Chinese government, such as through sharing intellectual property or aligning their research priorities with Chinese interests, while others are sometimes coerced into doing work for the CCP, particularly if they have family back in Beijing.

"On Friday, the Department of Justice indicted two Chinese nationals and a lawful permanent resident for conspiring to traffic sensitive American military technology to the CCP."

(See: "Investigation: Uncovering Chinese Academic Espionage at Stanford.")

Drugs, money laundering, biological warfare, university spying, stealing research data and a conspiracy to sell military tech to the Chinese Communist Party.

That’s pretty much a full court press against the U.S.

Understand this is recent news, but similar incidents have been happening for decades.

The U.S. response, until Trump 2.0, has been to do nothing.

That’s why we are wondering about bank accounts.

Trump and the newly minted U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio have decided to start acting in the interests of the U.S. when it comes to China.

Their goal is to "intensify visa scrutiny for Chinese nationals trying to enter the U.S."

Americans who aren’t on a Chinese payroll are supportive.

Rep. Michele Steel, R-Calif., said, "The new visa policy is long overdue."

"After four years of willful ignorance — or gross incompetence — under the Biden administration, President Trump has wasted no time in directing his administration to take the decisive, necessary action to finally thwart the pervasive and growing threat of Chinese communist espionage."

Here are two numbers that will show you just how bad the situation is.

There are currently 277,000 Chinese nationals here in the U.S. on student visas.

Compare this with the 800 US citizens the CCP allows to study on mainland China.

The solution to this problem is parity.

Only 800 U.S. citizens are allowed to study in China?

Fine, we will revoke all but 800 Chinese visas for study in the U.S.

It’s a win, win, win situation.

It will remove 276,200 potential spies from the U.S. homeland.

The loss of tuition money will seriously damage higher education, which is already a hotbed of anti-American hostility.

And it will free up 276,200 university slots that can be filled by U.S. students rather than foreign imports.

We urge Sec. Rubio to go over the 800 Chinese students allowed to stay under the parity program with a fine-toothed comb and then send the rest home ASAP.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.