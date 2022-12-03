AP's Style May Have Saved Marie Antoinette's Head

Somewhere in the unwritten portion of the Associated Press Style Book it must say an outright denial by a powerful leftist politician outweighs at least six tangible sets of facts that refute the unsupported denial.

The case under discussion involves Joe Biden, his wayward son Hunter, and constant, repeated allegations of influence-peddling by the Biden family while Joe was in office.

Jonathan Turley, a noted legal commentator and professor at George Washington University Law School, points us to the curious case of Joe Biden and the Invisible Elephant.

"I previously discussed how the Bidens have succeeded in a Houdini-like trick in making this elephant of a scandal disappear from the public stage.

"They did so by enlisting the media in the illusion. However, this weekend, the Associated Press made a whopper of a claim that there is no evidence even suggesting that President Joe Biden ever spoke to his son about his foreign dealings."

The "fact checkers" at the AP announced, "Joe Biden has said he’s never spoken to his son about his foreign business, and nothing the Republicans have put forth suggests otherwise."

The statement couldn’t have been less credible if it was issued by the "See No, Hear No and Speak No Evil" trio of memes.

Turley then proceeds to summarize the evidence that directly contradicts the AP's version of things.

For regular viewers of Tucker Carlson or readers of the New York Post the evidence will be nothing new.

First comes simple common sense.

Is it really possible that Biden flew Hunter on Air Force 2 to China to meet with Chinese businessmen and never discussed any of Hunter’s plans?

We doubt he limited the discussion to warning China takes drug offenses seriously and any hookers Hunter meets would probably be spies.

Then there is the "Laptop from Hell." Twitter, Facebook, the Acela media and the left worked hard to suppress the Hunter laptop story, but today only the few remaining believers in the existence of the Moscow tinkle tape still deny the laptop’s authenticity.

On the hard drive there is email that directly contradicts Biden’s China claim, there is email from "Ukrainian and other foreign clients thanking Hunter Biden for arranging meetings with his father. There are photos from dinners and meetings that tie President Biden to these figures, including a 2015 dinner with a group of Hunter Biden’s Russian and Kazakh clients."

Even better, there is a witness to the inside dealings of the purported Biden family conspiracy. Tony Bobulinski has repeatedly given interviews regarding his face-to-face meetings with Joe Biden in connection with foreign businesses. Bobulinski even contacted the FBI to report what he felt was criminal behavior.

And we have Joe’s own voice leaving a message for Hunter congratulating him on a family business-related story in The New York Times.

And AP continues to absolve Biden of even the smallest taint of corruption. As Auron MacIntyre has said more than once, North Korean propaganda is less insulting.

What can be the motivation for alleged "truth seekers" to volunteer to engineer questionable reporting?

Turley contends, "Reporters have to insist that there was nothing to see or they have to admit to being part of the original deception. The media cannot see the elephant without the public seeing something about the media in its past efforts to conceal it."

Yes, but this ignores the ideological component.

If "presstitutes" have convinced themselves that Trump and Republicans are "a threat to our democracy" then defending democracy requires them to pull out all the stops in an effort to defend Biden and other leftists from GOP attacks, regardless of the truth of the attack.

In effect the media becomes another arm of the government.

It’s morally corrupt and a long way down the road to fascism, but the self-righteous always know what’s best for us little people.

Meanwhile, it’s been said before that politics is Hollywood for ugly people, but it’s also a job-creation and wealth-producing machine for political family members with no discernable skills.

The Bidens are only the latest example.

(Editor's note: a related story may be found here.)

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.