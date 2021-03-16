Time to Put Arrogant COVID Aristocrats Back in Their Place

Joe Biden made a speech last week and in it he offered Americans a reward for good coronavirus behavior.

Biden read cautiosly from the teleprompter: Reading cautiously from a teleprompter, Biden said, " . . . by July 4th, there is a good chance you, your family and friends can get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day."

Biden didn’t say if he would be holding our hotdog in the air and if citizens would be required to jump up and grab it with their teeth.

There was also no mention of fireworks.

Things that go boom are as much a part of the Fourth of July as hotdogs and sunburn.

Last summer "experts" were convinced aerial mortars exploding skyward would drive the virus down to ground level and harm the public, so outdoor events were canceled.

What does Dr. Anthony "Ubiquitous" Fauci have to say about fireworks science this year?

And that’s something else.

"Dr. Ubiquitous" may be well on his way to wearing out his welcome in many quarters.

On Fox, host Laura Ingraham termed Biden and Fauci the "Diabolical Duo."

Weeks earlier Tucker Carlson, another Fox host, termed Fauci a "malignant buffoon."

Neither are prepared to give Fauci much credibility. Ingraham asserted, "Incontrovertible truths are finally beginning to catch up to Biden and Fauci. We know the truth now about lockdowns, and that red state governors were right to open up early on."

Biden’s condescension regarding the Fourth of July didn’t help matters either.

"Fifteen months into the pandemic, and all you get is a hot dog with like three of your neighbors. That’s what Biden’s big gift to you is?" Ingraham continued, "Where in the First Amendment does it give the president the power to decide when and with whom you can barbeque? I still haven’t found the 'all rights are suspended during a pandemic' clause in [the Constitution]."

It didn’t help when the public meekly accepted draconian COVID-19 rules, trading their liberty for a false promise of safety.

And the longer the public exhibited sheeplike docility the more "experts" and power–mad politicians burdened them with pandemic rules.

Now it’s slowly dawning on the portion of the public still capable of independent thought that our rulers hold us in utter contempt.

They don’t think we are capable of making decisions regarding our own health.

Instead we’re children and we should be seen (only in small groups) and not heard.

Or as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Ingraham on her show when asked about Dr. Fauci and his stringent code of conduct for the American people, "He's telling you this because he feels sorry for you, because you don't understand and Americans aren't smart enough to make informed decisions."

It’s time to put these arrogant aristocrats back in their place.

Take responsibility for your own health. And don’t wait until July 4th to do it.

We’re hoping this Easter Christians will fill the churches.

And Easter egg hunts will fill the countryside.

Americans know who’s vulnerable to this virus and who isn’t.

The vulnerable should observe sensible precautions.

The rest of us should resume living our lives. Now.

The "Flustapo" can’t arrest us all.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker’s bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian’s Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with addedhumor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.