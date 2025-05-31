Hawaii Extends Green Energy Fees Lunacy to Ocean

Greenies' War on Western Civilization Now Targets Golf in Aloha State

Most of us are familiar with the concept of a green fee, even if we don’t play pasture pool.

A green fee is what golfers are charged to play on a golf course.

Now the state of Hawaii is expanding the scope of green fee charges to the ocean!

Only the fee has nothing to do with golf and everything to do with using Global Warming as an excuse to tax tourists.

The tax comes as part of Act 96, termed the "Green Fee" boosting current Aloha State's hotel/short term rental tax by 0.75% bringing the total tax to 11% of your stay.

And now each night of your stay the charge is expanded to cruise ship passengers who formerly weren’t charged extra for visiting the island.

USA Today claims an 11% tax on "a nightly hotel rate of $300, would be an extra $2.25 each night." That, however, is only the additional amount.

The new total is $33.00/night on the $300 bill.

USA Today — a liberal hotbed of climate alarmism and propaganda — also claims, "The bill came as a response to the growing frequency of natural disasters exacerbated by climate change, specifically the 2023 Maui wildfires, the deadliest wildfire in the country in over a century that decimated the community of Lahaina."

This is simply a lie.

Even the legacy media propagandists at ABC admit, "Broken power lines caused deadly Maui wildfire."

Research blames the fire on sparking from power lines that ignited the abundant dry fuel covering the island and not malicious carbon dioxide molecules with a penchant for arson.

And we wrote here "Fox News reports in a story headlined, "Hawaiian Electric knew of wildfire threat, but focused instead on mandated shift to renewable energy."

Fox quotes from The Wall Street Journal, "Hawaiian Electric was aware of infrastructure issues that could contribute to a wildfire threat but focused on shifting the company toward renewable energy rather than fixing problems."

The 114 people dead in the Maui, Hawaii wildfire are victims of low priority.

Their lives and safety simply weren’t important when compared to the utopian goal of living in a carbon-free world where Hawaiians depend on the sun like the natives that originally settled the islands.

But facts aren’t important when the narrative demands lies.

That’s why another Let's Soak-the-Tourists tax increase becomes a brave new initiative:

"Hawaii became the first U.S. state to establish a climate impact fee on Tuesday, placing an additional tax on tourists to fund climate change resiliency projects and environmental stewardship within the islands."

So how much money and where does it go?

"The new fee is expected to generate $100 million annually.

The funded projects are to be confirmed next legislative session but will span environmental stewardship, climate and hazard resiliency, and sustainable tourism.”

All these terms — "stewardship," "resiliency," and "sustainable" are fuzzy greenie buzzwords with no real definition except using the money to hire more left wingers in government patronage jobs.

And the terms have the added benefit of no metrics to measure progress in fighting an imaginary threat.

Which is all to the good for the propagandists.

Global warming is just another front in the cultural Marxist’s war against Western Civilization. A combined money grab and power grab.

Our advice remains the same. We suggest readers put their carbon footprint up the behind of the next "environmentalist" who comes along lecturing them about reducing carbon.

