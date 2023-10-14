Crime Advice for D.C. Residents: Be Afraid, Get Your Will Ready

Washington, D.C.’s toothless, ineffective police force has some advice for D.C. residents.

The criminals are now in charge and if you want to avoid becoming a statistic you should be as inoffensive as Hobbits.

In other words: Look, act and be afraid.

Wait. That can’t be right. Criminals like to attack the weak, because the chances of being hurt are so much less when your target has already mentally surrendered.

Maybe D.C. residents should barricade themselves in their homes and depend on DoorDash to provide sustenance and entertainment as the customer watches the delivery man makes his way through the jackals circulating outside the door.

This advice to accept abject surrender and expect nothing from the taxes paid to the people who are supposed to protect the citizenry came at an "informal safety meeting in the U.S. Capitol’s Longworth Building" hosted by Rep. Bryan ("Still Alive So Far") Steil, R-Wis.

The D.C. police shared these pearls of wisdom, according to The Washington Times, "Remove jewelry on public transportation to avoid attracting thieves. Keep phone calls short to limit distractions while walking.

"Leave room at red lights in case a getaway becomes necessary. . . . keep valuables out of sight in a car or tucked away while walking to avoid catching the eye of a criminal looking to make a quick score."

Steil, bless his heart, listened to the surrender chorus and arrived at exactly the wrong conclusion, "There’s no indication that crime is being reduced in our nation’s capital, so people are working to make sure that they’re protected."

Steil somehow mistakes cowering for protection.

The advice is essentially to act like the new fish in a prison and hope the predators don’t get you before the guards notice.

This isn’t advice that is given in a functioning nation or a functioning nation’s capitol.

The idea behind America was citizens would be free to live their lives and the government would provide a functioning justice system and that made that possible.

That is not the situation in Washington D.C.

As recently as five years ago it was safe to walk on Capitol Hill at night. Union Station was a restored jewel. And the Metro was safe.

Now all of that is gone.

Left-adherents who are cognitively unable to understand cause and effect, looked at a safe, beautiful city and decided to end all the policies that made D.C. safe and beautiful.

They decided the citizens could afford soft-on-crime policies because, after all, the city was so safe.

Here is the result:

"The District has recorded a 29 percent year-over-year increase in homicides and is on track to exceed 200 for the third year in a row. The city has not reached that milestone in roughly two decades.

"Carjackings are up 101 percent from 2022, with more than 700 violent car thefts and over 5,000 cars stolen this year alone.

"Robberies have jumped 67 percent so far this year, and some have turned deadly. Three people were fatally shot during holdups in July.

"Violent crime overall is up 38 percent so far this year, and all crime is up 28 percent."

In response, District solons want to extend "emergency legislation" that "revised detention standards to give judges more latitude to keep adults and juveniles accused of violent crimes behind bars before trial."

"Latitude" is what created the crime crisis in the first place. These left loons think this provision is draconian, "Under the bill, judges who release violent suspects must issue written explanations."

We say judges who release violent suspects must take the suspect into their own homes.

Biden administration appointee U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves "voiced support for the bill in a press release."

This is rich when you learn Graves refuses to prosecute two-thirds of the cases D.C. police send his office.

Solving D.C.’s crime problem is really very simple.

The tactics have been tried and proven successful in the past.

D.C. elected officials just lack the will to do it.

That’s why the politician’s solution is to urge citizens to make sure their will is up to date.

