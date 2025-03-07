'America Last' at State Dept. May Hinder Terrorist Roundup

Here’s another comparison between an administration with an "America Last" philosophy and one with an "America First" policy.

After the savage, depraved, sub-human Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on innocent Israeli civilians, U.S. college campuses were engulfed by protests supporting the sub-humans and attacking the victims.

Students, paid agitators, and foreigners vandalized campus buildings, assaulted Jews and attacked law enforcement.

Many of these "students" were in fact foreigners here on study visas.

This meant the U.S. granted these individuals permission to come here and study and in return the students rioted, broke a number of laws, and expressed undying support for a terrorist organization.

So much for gratitude among those from the Mideast.

The outcry against the slap in the face was such that the Biden administration announced it would get to the bottom of this, although members of the U.S. State Department were no doubt amazed that hating America was frowned upon in some areas of the country.

Fox News has the results of this thorough and exacting analysis by the Biden State Department: "The State Department reviewed over 100,000 student visas and none were revoked during the Biden administration, despite all the anti-Israel protests and disruptions on college campuses."

Evidently the State Department view was they hear the same opinions expressed every day in the break room and as for the violence, they’ve felt the same way toward recalcitrant toner cartridges, so it’s a wash.

Here’s how the same set of facts are handled in an "America First" administration.

After taking office on Jan. 20 of this year, one of the first things President Trump did was sign an executive order combatting antisemitism.

He declared, "To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump is quoted in a White House-issued fact sheet.

"I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before."

On Thursday he followed that up, "Those who support designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, threaten our national security.

"The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of U.S. law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and deportation."

And now it has begun.

More from the Fox story, "The State Department has revoked the visa of a student who participated in protesting in favor of Hamas, a move in line with President Donald Trump's call for canceling visas of students involved in the anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses."

The State Department confirmed, "Yesterday evening, we revoked the first visa of an alien who was previously cited for criminal behavior in connection with Hamas-supporting disruptions.

"This individual was a university student. ICE will proceed with removing this person from the country."

Your columnists have only one problem with that confirmation. . .

Where is the name and photo of the student and where is he/she from?

The State Department claims "legal constraints" prevent it from identify the student or the university. This is hogwash and most unbefitting of an administration promising transparency.

If the feds can publish Donald Trump’s mugshot following a kangaroo court arrest it can certainly name and shame a foreigner who abuses Uncle Sam’s hospitality.

The fact it failed to do so, indicates there are still pockets of "America Last" in the State Department.

"America First" also means no settling for halfway measures.

This deportation had best be the first of many.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.