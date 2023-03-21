Fighting Back Only Way to Reverse Degradation of Culture

One of the truly brilliant accomplishments of the left in America is seizing important cultural chokepoints without conservatives noticing.

As we wrote earlier in the year, "The librarians of your childhood are long gone. Public and school libraries are now run by woke ideologues who are only interested in pushing leftist literature on impressionable children and young people."

Their mission is to groom children either ideologically or sexually — both equally harmful — without parents being aware of the interference in their children’s lives.

Head librarians and the staff feel delightfully cutting edge when sponsoring a drag queen story hour for toddlers and they fight tooth and nail against conservative, genuinely age-appropriate events for children that might also feature a dash of Christianity.

Kirk Cameron decided to fight back and wrote a children’s book described by the New York Post as, "an illustrated children’s book and part of a series that celebrates the positive qualities of kindness, joy, patience, compassion and other biblical values.

"The book is published by Brave Books as part of its monthly subscription books service for families and children."

Cameron leapt right into the lion’s den and contacted the Indianapolis, Indiana Public Library and the Scarsdale, New York Public Library to book a room and arrange a reading from his book.

Both libraries had previously proudly hosted the degenerate drag queen story hours.

Cameron wanted to give normal parents an option.

Both libraries turned Cameron down flat.

But Cameron didn’t take "No" for an answer and both libraries were forced to allow him to read (yes, we’ve come to forcing librarians to let people read) and both events were very successful. (For complete details click here.)

Cameron next decided to visit what he assumed was friendlier territory in Hendersonville, Tennessee a suburb of Nashville.

Initially, Allan Morales, the library director there, was very enthusiastic about the event.

"Duck Dynasty" star Missy Robertson, part of Cameron’s event, said on Blaze TV, "the person in charge of the library claimed it was the biggest response the library had ever gotten about a public event like that."

That swiftly changed and we assume it was due to Morales learning Cameron is a Christian that loves both America and the innocence of children.

Robertson explained, "He started a campaign in the community to shut [the event] down without officially canceling it."

Underhanded sabotage and bad weather were not enough to prevent the event or deter attendance.

The Blaze reports, "hundreds of people from around the area arrived at the library for the big day. But even as library visitors waited outside in the cold rain for doors to open, some library staff were already trying to disrupt the proceedings."

That disruption included banging books, kicking cabinets, and blaring music while Cameron tried to video the proceedings. (In case you haven't noticed, quiet in libraries these days is as extinct as the Dodo.)

In spite of their worst efforts the leftists were unsuccessful.

Cameron’s Facebook post summed the event up, "Despite the rain and the unkind pushback (from one disgruntled librarian), an overflow crowd of families, mayors, county commissioners, and celebs welcomed and joined us at the library in Hendersonville, Tennessee, for singing the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, praying and teaching faith in God and moral values to our kids."

That, however, is not all the good news.

There was finally accountability for the passive-aggressive and aggressive-aggressive leftists that run that library. The next Wednesday the Sumner County Library fired Morales by a 4 to 3 vote.

This series of events should serve as a warning to conservatives who sit complacently by while we lose the culture. Hendersonville, Tennessee is a town of 61,753 deep in a red state and even it had a library infiltrated and controlled by the left.

Conservatives must start paying attention to what happens locally and stop assuming that an overall red state has conservatives running all the show.

Visit your library.

Examine the programming offered and the books in the youth section.

Do the same at your children’s school libraries.

The only way we will reverse the degradation of our national culture is by fighting back.

Residents of Hendersonville were fortunate they had conservative library board, you may not be so lucky.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.